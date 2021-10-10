    • October 10, 2021
    Despite Red River Loss, Texas' 2021 Journey Far From Over

    Saturday's devastating loss to Oklahoma notwithstanding, Texas still controls its own destiny
    Author:

    The Texas Longhorns may have just suffered one of the most frustrating losses in program history on Saturday, blowing a 28-7 first quarter lead to fall 55-48 to their arch rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners.

    Despite that, however, the journey of the 2021 Texas Longhorns is far from over. 

    Now sitting a 4-2 and ranked No. 25 in the country, there is admittedly still plenty of challenges awaiting what is a notably flawed team in Austin. 

    That said, the fact remains that Texas controls its own destiny in the Big 12 title race, and is six wins away from a rematch against Oklahoma in Arlington. 

    READ MORE: Meltdown in Dallas: Oklahoma Storms Back To Take Down Texas 55-48

    Sure, that will be a difficult road to travel, with the undefeated and No. 12 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys coming to Austin next weekend -- a game that 2023 super QB recruit Arch Manning will be in attendance for. 

    After that, it doesn't get any easier, as the Longhorns spend the next two weeks on the road (where they have yet to win) facing the Baylor Bears in Waco, and the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, before getting what should be a breather against Kansas on Nov. 13.

    Texas also must contend with the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown on Nov. 20, before returning home to face an underrated Kansas State team in Austin to wrap up the regular season. 

    READ MORE: Did OU's QB Switch Cost Texas a Win at Red River?

    If the Horns can get through that gauntlet, they will be playing in Arlington on Dec. 4.

    And if that rematch with Oklahoma comes to fruition, and Texas can win that game, nothing is off of the table for the post season. 

    Either way, the Longhorns season is still very much alive. 

