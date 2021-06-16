Former Longhorns F Kevin Durant Sets Playoff Record with Triple-Double

Kevin Durant became the first NBA player to clear at least 45 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a playoff game Tuesday night

Former Texas Longhorns forward Kevin Durant accomplished something no other NBA player has ever accomplished in the playoffs in the Brooklyn Nets’ 114-108 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who got the information from the Nets’ public relations staff, Durant became the first player in history to have at least 45 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a playoff game.

Durant’s final tally for the game? He had 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in the Game 5 win. He helped fuel the Nets' 17-point comeback victory.

This comes as Durant has scored at least 28 points in each game of the series, including a previous high of 32 points in Game 2. While Tuesday night was his first triple-double of the series, he had double-doubles in three of the first four games of the series. In fact, two of those double-doubles came in losses to the Bucks in Game 3 and 4 of the series.

Jeff Green helped Durant out with 27 points, while Blake Griffin — who played his college ball at Oklahoma — added 17 points.

Durant’s performance lit social media up on Tuesday night.

The win allowed the Nets to move ahead to a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series, which will move on to Game 6 on Thursday night in Milwaukee. A win on Thursday would allow the Nets to clinch the series.

Durant, who won two NBA titles with Golden State Warriors, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. He is coming off a 2019-20 season in which was unable to play after he tore his Achilles’ tendon during the 2019 NBA Finals with the Warriors. He signed with the Nets in July of 2019 in a sign-and-trade deal with Golden State.

