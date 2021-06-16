Texas Basketball Snags UMass Transfer Tre Mitchell For 2021 Season

The Longhorns will be adding much-needed depth for the center position with the addition of Mitchell to Chris Beards' roster

Texas basketball fans are sure to be excited for the newest transfer to the team for the upcoming 2021 season. According to Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today, the Longhorns are adding former University of Massachusetts center Tre Mitchell to the fold, as the 6-foot-9 sophomore will be one of many new faces to the team this season.

With the departure of former head coach Shaka Smart to Marquette and the arrival of Chris Beard, the Longhorns' roster has seen some major overhaul over the past few months. Mainstays on the roster from previous seasons have now left for the draft or graduated.

READ MORE: Texas Adds Former Texas Tech Transfer Avery Benson To 2021 Team

Now, Mitchell's freakish length, mobility, and versatility will give Texas some desperately needed size at the center position. The team lost big-men Kai Jones, Jericho Sims, and Greg Brown to NBA Draft eligibility last month, all of who were 6-foot-9 or taller.

As a freshman at UMass, Mitchell was the Atlantic-10 Conference Rookie-of-the-Year for the 2019-2020 season. He started all 31 games for the Minutemen, posting averages of 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and a block per game. UMass had a shortened 2020-2021 season, leading to Mitchell only starting 12-of-13 games in which he averaged 18.8 points per game with a 52-percent field goal percentage.

A quick glimpse at Mitchell's tape showcases the Pittsburgh natives' excellent footwork and balance, which he uses to excel on his unblockable hook shot deep in the post. His ability to spread the floor could cause problems for opponents this year, as Mitchell's stroke from beyond the arc will force defenders out of their comfort zone.

READ MORE: Texas' Devin Askew Named to USA Basketball's Training Camp

His deceptiveness in transition will be major for the Longhorns, as Mitchell has shown he can hit defenders with a quick euro-step. This, along with excellent ball-handling for a big man, will add Mitchell to the long list of talented centers that have worn the burnt orange over the past couple of years.

Look for Chris Beard to give him a feature role in the Texas offense once basketball season starts again later this fall.

How will the addition of Tre Mitchell help Texas Hoops? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook