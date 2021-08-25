August 25, 2021
Source: Sarkisian "Leaning Toward" Hudson Card As Longhorns QB1

According to a source, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is "leaning toward" starting Hudson Card in week 1
Just 10 days from their opening kickoff against Louisiana, the Texas Longhorns have yet to officially announce their starting quarterback. 

However, according to LonghornsCountry.com sources, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is now "leaning toward" starting Lake Travis (Austin, TX) freshman Hudson Card in the season opener. 

Card had begun to separate himself from Casey Thompson since the beginning of camp, but taking the vast majority of first-team reps in practice over the last week.

According to a separate report from Horns247's Chip Brown, which LonghornsCountry.com can confirm, Card continued to be in front of Thompson this week in practice, with Thompson actually splitting some reps on the second team with true freshman Charles Wright -- another Austin native.

In his career with the Longhorns, Card has played in just two games, completing 1-of-2 passes for five yards, and rushing two times for three yards in the Alamo Bowl win over Colorado last season.

Card also made an appearance in the 59-3 win over UTEP on September 12, going 0-for-1 through the air, and rushing two times for seven yards.

As one of the Nation's top dual-threat quarterback prospects in the 2020 class, the Lake Travis (Austin, TX) product will be the second-straight Austin-area native to start under center for the Longhorns, after Westlake's Sam Ehlinger occupied the spot since a September 9 matchup against San Jose State in 2017.

Despite missing six games in his senior season at Lake Travis, Card was a jack of all trades for the Cavaliers, completing 144-of-219 passes (65.8%) for 2,288 yards and 24 touchdowns, throwing just five interceptions, and finishing fourth on the team in rushing with 281 yards and five touchdowns.

Card helped Lake Travis to a 13-2 overall record, including a district title and an appearance in the 6A Division 1 state semifinals that season.

