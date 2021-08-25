Is Texas Ex Sam Ehlinger Guaranteed To Make Colts' 53-Man Roster?

The Indianapolis Colts' rookie should be a key backup piece for the team throughout the 2021 season

Sam Ehlinger has already had a memorable NFL experience since being selected in the sixth round by the Colts back in April. Now, the former Texas QB is fixing to make the team's opening day 53-man roster.

According to YahooSports.com, Ehlinger is projecting to officially make the teams' roster for week one against the Seattle Seahawks. This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the Colts opening days plans haven't gone accordingly with the foot injury to projected starting QB Carson Wentz.

This has led to Ehlinger and former Washington Huskie Jacob Eason competing for the starting job throughout the preseason in anticipation of Wentz being unable to suit up for week one.

The former Eagle was originally projected to miss five to 12 weeks, but has recovered well and even returned to practice on Monday where he told the media he was "optimistic" about starting against Seattle.

Head coach Frank Reich and the Colts' coaching staff have still remained wary of all possibilities, allowing both Eason and Ehlinger to earn reps with the first team in practice and in the preseason. Both guys have had highs and lows throughout the process.

In the teams' opening preseason game against Carolina, Eason got the start but failed to build a lead during his first-half playing time. With the Colts down 15-10 coming going into the third quarter, Ehlinger shook off an opening-drive interception to lead the team to score 11 fourth quarter points and an eventual 21-18 victory in his first NFL action.

The coaching staff then announced Ehlinger would be getting the start in the second preseason game against the Vikings this past Sunday. His performance was a mirror image of the week before, as Ehlinger only threw for 70 yards to go along with two interceptions before being replaced by Eason late in the second quarter.

The team still has one more preseason game against the Detroit this Friday, and at this point, everything is far from being official.

Reich still hasn't named a starter for the game against the Lions, with both Ehlinger and Eason slated to receive playing time regardless of who starts. Wentz' foot injury will also need to be fully healed before any final decision is made.

The former Longhorn standout will have to play the waiting game before knowing if his signal-calling duties will be called upon on Sept. 12.

