Longhorns-Ex Scottie Scheffler is 1-over After First Round of U.S. Open

Longhorns Scottie Scheffler is 1-over After First Round of U.S. Open

Jordan Spieth shot a lackluster 6-over in round 1, putting his chances of making the 36-hold cut in danger
Scottie Scheffler is the low Texas Longhorn after shooting a 1-over 72 in the first round of the U.S Open at Torrey Pines Golf Club on Thursday.

Scheffler, who was playing with his fellow Longhorn Jordan Spieth, managed to complete his first-round before play was suspended.

Spieth, meanwhile, struggled on Day 1, shooting a 6-over 77, which will put Spieth in danger of missing the cut for the weekend.

READ MORE: Does The College Football Playoff Expansion Benefit Texas?

Scheffler started his round on No. 10 with a birdie. From there, it was an up-and-down round all day. He bogeyed the next hole, No. 11, and followed that with two birdies and two bogeys to card an even-par 36 on the backside.

On the front, Scheffler had a bogey on No. 1, a birdie on No. 4, and then back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 6 and 7. Then, on the 690-yard par-5 ninth hole, Scheffler birdied to get back to 1-over and a tie for 40th place.

READ MORE: Texas SP Madden Receives Two All-American Selections

Spieth, meanwhile, was 2-over on the back nine, which was also his first nine of the round. Those bogeys came at No. 12 and No. 18. Then things went downhill on the front. He bogeyed No. 3 and birdied No. 4. But, at No. 6, he had a double-bogey six, followed by a bogey at No. 7 and a bogey at No. 9 to finish the front nine with a 39.

The third former Longhorn in the field is Dylan Frittelli, who finished with a 2-over 73. He had the steadiest round of the three, as he recorded pars on 16 of the 18 holes, along with bogeys on No. 5 and No. 17. He is in a tie for 61st and has a chance to make the 36-hole cut.

