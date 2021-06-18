Texas SP Madden Receives Two All-American Selections

As the Longhorns prepare for their first trip to Omaha since 2018, star pitcher Ty Madden continues to rack in regular-season honors from what was a dominant 2021 campaign. According to press releases from the National College Baseball Writers Association and Baseball America, the sophomore standout was named a Second Team All-American, as the organization announced selections this week.

Madden, a future MLB prospect and semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, is an All-American after previously being named a Collegiate Baseball Second Team All-American selection for 2021. The Big 12 Pitcher-of-the-Year was the only Longhorn chosen as an All-American in the latest announcement.

READ MORE: Texas To Face SEC Foe Mississippi State in CWS Opener

Madden leads all Big 12 pitchers with 119 strikeouts during both regular season and postseason play. In the 16 games he's started for the Horns, the Cypress, Texas native has produced a 2.41 ERA to go along with a 7-4 pitching record. Madden also has one complete game in 2021, the only CG for the Longhorns this season.

As the leader of a strong Texas bullpen, Madden's resounding pitching performance throughout the season has made Texas tops in the Big 12 for pitching. The Horns lead the conference with a combined ERA of 2.89 and an opponent batting average of .213. Madden's 2.41 ERA is only second in the conference behind fellow Texas pitcher Pete Hansen.

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns Top Talent for 2021: No. 1 - RB Bijan Robinson

After a commanding pitching performance in Game 1 of the Super Regionals against South Florida this past Saturday, Madden will look to continue his hot streak on the mound heading into Omaha. The right-hander tossed a shutout through 7 innings pitched vs the Bulls to go along with nine strikeouts. Texas gave up three runs in the ninth inning before pulling out the 4-3 walk-off victory.

The Longhorns (47-15) now shift their focus towards the No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs (45-16) as the two teams are set to square off for the second time this season on Sunday in Game 4 of the CWS. Texas will have a chance to get some satisfying revenge, as the Bulldogs beat the Horns 8-3 in the first game of the season back on Feb. 20.

Madden got the start in the first matchup but struggled through four innings after allowing four runs on four hits. It remains to be seen whether Madden or Hansen will get the start on the mound in the pivotal rematch, as Hansen seems to be the likely candidate after not pitching in the Super Regional this past weekend.

The game will be played at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha this Sunday, with first pitch at 6 p.m. CDT. Here's more information on how to watch the game, as Texas continues the journey towards a national championship.

What do you think of Texas' College World Series chances? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns?

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network! Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook