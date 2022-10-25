Skip to main content

Former Longhorn Marquise Goodwin Explodes in Upset Win over Los Angeles Chargers

Marquise Goodwin has his first breakout game of the 2022 NFL season Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Texas Longhorns Wide Receiver had an afternoon to remember. Marquise Goodwin of the Seattle Seahawks helped exploit the Los Angeles Chargers secondary in securing their upset win.

Goodwin is in his 9th NFL season and first with the Seattle Seahawks. He has always been known for his electric speed and athleticism. Goodwin is also a former olympian who placed 10th in the 2012 Olympic Games in Long Jump. On Sunday against the Chargers Goodwin went off catching two touchdowns and having 67 yards receiving.

At Texas Goodwin was a great slot receiver who could always impact the game with his elite speed. He was a team favorite but never quite reached his full potential due to being undersized at 5-foot-9.

Goodwin is one of four former Longhorns who currently play for the Seahawks. He joins punter Michael Dickson, safety Quandre Diggs, and Defensive End, Poona Ford.

Some other notable former Longhorn players also made impacts over the weekend.

Kicker Justin Tucker- Baltimore Ravens

It's almost impossible writing this article about former Longhorns in the NFL and not including Justin Tucker every week. Tucker had another elite performance Sunday in the win over the Cleveland Browns. Tucker went a perfect three-for-three on-field goal highlighted by a 55-yarder in the 4th quarter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

Longhorns Drop in Big 12 Fan Nation Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 8 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Steve Sarkisian
Play
Football

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Issues Apology to Longhorns Nation

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has issued an apology to fans

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19281554
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian Provides Update On Longhorns DB Anthony Cook's Long-Term Status

Anthony Cook left Saturday's game against Oklahoma State in the second quarter.

By Cole Thompson

Running Back D’onta Foreman- Carolina Panthers

D’onta Foreman tore the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense into pieces Sunday. Foreman ran wild for 118 yards on the ground on only 15 carries. He also caught two passes for 27 yards ending up with 145 yards of total offense. Foreman’s performance Sunday should remind Longhorn fans of his stellar junior season with Texas. In 2016 he was awarded the best running back in college football with the Doak Walker Award.

Safety Deshon Elliot- Detroit Lions

Deshon Elliot shined Sunday for the Lions in helping contain the Dallas Cowboys offense. Dak Prescott made his return and was held to only 207 passing yards and only recorded one touchdown through the air. Elliot also made his presence known by recording five tackles and held the Cowboys to only two passes over 20 yards. 

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Quinn Ewers
Football

Longhorns Drop in Big 12 Fan Nation Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 8 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Issues Apology to Longhorns Nation

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has issued an apology to fans

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19281554
Football

Steve Sarkisian Provides Update On Longhorns DB Anthony Cook's Long-Term Status

Anthony Cook left Saturday's game against Oklahoma State in the second quarter.

By Cole Thompson
Dylan Campbell UH
Baseball

Longhorns Impress With 18-5 Win Over Houston in Fall Ball Opener

The Longhorns will look to retool after a historic 2022 season and pick up where they left off in 2023.

By Connor Zimmerlee
sam e colts
Football

Longhorns Ex QB Sam Ehlinger Announced as Starter for Colts

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is finally getting the shot he's been waiting for with the Indianapolis Colts.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19281561
Football

Texas Needs Bye Week To Reset Mentality Following Loss To Oklahoma State

The Longhorns need to find their mojo after imploding in the second half against Oklahoma State.

By Cole Thompson
steve sarkisian 211
Football

Steve Sarkisian Doesn't Think Longhorns Were 'Jittery' Despite Penalties vs. Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns were riddled with penalty problems during Saturday's loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19281554
Football

Longhorns Senior DB Anthony Cook Suffers Significant Injury vs. Oklahoma State

The Longhorns have lost one of their top defenders for an unspecified amount of time.

By Matt Galatzan