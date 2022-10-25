Former Longhorn Marquise Goodwin Explodes in Upset Win over Los Angeles Chargers

Former Texas Longhorns Wide Receiver had an afternoon to remember. Marquise Goodwin of the Seattle Seahawks helped exploit the Los Angeles Chargers secondary in securing their upset win.

Goodwin is in his 9th NFL season and first with the Seattle Seahawks. He has always been known for his electric speed and athleticism. Goodwin is also a former olympian who placed 10th in the 2012 Olympic Games in Long Jump. On Sunday against the Chargers Goodwin went off catching two touchdowns and having 67 yards receiving.

At Texas Goodwin was a great slot receiver who could always impact the game with his elite speed. He was a team favorite but never quite reached his full potential due to being undersized at 5-foot-9.

Goodwin is one of four former Longhorns who currently play for the Seahawks. He joins punter Michael Dickson, safety Quandre Diggs, and Defensive End, Poona Ford.

Some other notable former Longhorn players also made impacts over the weekend.

Kicker Justin Tucker- Baltimore Ravens

It's almost impossible writing this article about former Longhorns in the NFL and not including Justin Tucker every week. Tucker had another elite performance Sunday in the win over the Cleveland Browns. Tucker went a perfect three-for-three on-field goal highlighted by a 55-yarder in the 4th quarter.

Running Back D’onta Foreman- Carolina Panthers

D’onta Foreman tore the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense into pieces Sunday. Foreman ran wild for 118 yards on the ground on only 15 carries. He also caught two passes for 27 yards ending up with 145 yards of total offense. Foreman’s performance Sunday should remind Longhorn fans of his stellar junior season with Texas. In 2016 he was awarded the best running back in college football with the Doak Walker Award.

Safety Deshon Elliot- Detroit Lions

Deshon Elliot shined Sunday for the Lions in helping contain the Dallas Cowboys offense. Dak Prescott made his return and was held to only 207 passing yards and only recorded one touchdown through the air. Elliot also made his presence known by recording five tackles and held the Cowboys to only two passes over 20 yards.

