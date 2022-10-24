Longhorns Ex QB Sam Ehlinger Announced as Starter for Colts

Beloved former Texas Longhorns quarterback and second-year Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Sam Ehlinger is finally getting his big-time shot in the NFL.

Colts coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Ehlinger will get his first career start at home against the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

The Colts (3-3-1) fell 19-10 to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Starting quarterback Matt Ryan went 33 of 44 passing for 243 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the loss.

Now, the veteran and former MVP is being benched in favor of Ehlinger, who has yet to attempt an NFL pass after being a sixth-round pick in 2021.

Ehlinger possesses impressive dual-threat ability and has already seen some rushing action as a pro. He has three rushing attempts for nine yards, all of which came last season.

“It started as a sophomore in high school, a freshman in college, so in situations where everything is super uncomfortable, and then obviously in my family life, I’ve had very uncomfortable situations as well,” he said last season. “And so with those things, I’ve just learned that controlling what you can control is the only thing you can do.”

Ehlinger has his name scattered all over Longhorns' record books. He's second all-time in program history in passing yards (11,436), passing touchdowns (94), and is tied for eighth with 33 rushing touchdowns.

The Colts host the Commanders on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.