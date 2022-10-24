Skip to main content

Longhorns Ex QB Sam Ehlinger Announced as Starter for Colts

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is finally getting the shot he's been waiting for with the Indianapolis Colts.

Beloved former Texas Longhorns quarterback and second-year Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Sam Ehlinger is finally getting his big-time shot in the NFL.

Colts coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Ehlinger will get his first career start at home against the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

The Colts (3-3-1) fell 19-10 to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Starting quarterback Matt Ryan went 33 of 44 passing for 243 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the loss.

Now, the veteran and former MVP is being benched in favor of Ehlinger, who has yet to attempt an NFL pass after being a sixth-round pick in 2021.

Ehlinger possesses impressive dual-threat ability and has already seen some rushing action as a pro. He has three rushing attempts for nine yards, all of which came last season.

“It started as a sophomore in high school, a freshman in college, so in situations where everything is super uncomfortable, and then obviously in my family life, I’ve had very uncomfortable situations as well,” he said last season. “And so with those things, I’ve just learned that controlling what you can control is the only thing you can do.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19281561
Play
Football

Texas Needs Bye Week To Reset Mentality Following Loss To Oklahoma State

The Longhorns need to find their mojo after imploding in the second half against Oklahoma State.

By Cole Thompson
steve sarkisian 211
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian Doesn't Think Longhorns Were 'Jittery' Despite Penalties vs. Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns were riddled with penalty problems during Saturday's loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19281554
Play
Football

Longhorns Senior DB Anthony Cook Suffers Significant Injury vs. Oklahoma State

The Longhorns have lost one of their top defenders for an unspecified amount of time.

By Matt Galatzan

Ehlinger has his name scattered all over Longhorns' record books. He's second all-time in program history in passing yards (11,436), passing touchdowns (94), and is tied for eighth with 33 rushing touchdowns.

The Colts host the Commanders on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

USATSI_19281561
Football

Texas Needs Bye Week To Reset Mentality Following Loss To Oklahoma State

The Longhorns need to find their mojo after imploding in the second half against Oklahoma State.

By Cole Thompson
steve sarkisian 211
Football

Steve Sarkisian Doesn't Think Longhorns Were 'Jittery' Despite Penalties vs. Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns were riddled with penalty problems during Saturday's loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19281554
Football

Longhorns Senior DB Anthony Cook Suffers Significant Injury vs. Oklahoma State

The Longhorns have lost one of their top defenders for an unspecified amount of time.

By Matt Galatzan
Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Collin Clay (93) hots Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) after a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Texas Longhorns
Football

Bench Quinn Ewers? Longhorns Coach Sarkisian 'Never Considered It'

Steve Sarkisian displayed unwavering faith, maybe to a fault, in his freshman quarterback, Quinn Ewers.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19281561
Men's Basketball

Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State: Pokes, Penalties, & Poor Passing Plague Texas in Loss

The Texas Longhorns blew a critical lead on the road to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19280882
Football

Ewers Struggles as Sloppy Second Half Dooms Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State

The Longhorns fell in disappointing fashion to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 41-34

By Matt Galatzan
Ovie Oghoufo
Football

Longhorns LB Ovie Oghoufo Returns vs. Oklahoma State Despite Injury

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ovie Oghoufo exited Saturday's game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19202843
Football

Bijan Robinson Leads Longhorns to First-Half Lead Over Oklahoma State

Longhorns star Bijan Robinson has led the Longhorns to a first half lead over the Oklahoma State Cowboys

By Matt Galatzan