NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns Miss On First-Round NFL Draft Selection Once Again

Texas, for the sixth straight season, goes without a first-round selection in the NFL Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns’ drought of NFL Drafts without a first-round pick continued on Thursday, as Texas was shut out for the sixth straight year.

The last Longhorns player to be taken in the first round was defensive lineman Malcom Brown in 2015. He was taken No. 32 overall by the New England Patriots. Brown, the former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, has two Super Bowl rings.

The Longhorns do still have a chance to have a second-round pick for the first time since 2018, when the Dallas Cowboys took tackle Connor Williams at No. 50 overall. The Longhorns also have their eyes on getting at least five players selected in the entire draft for the first time since 2015, when linebacker Jordan Hicks, defensive back Mykkele Thompson, defensive back Quandre Diggs, and tight end Geoff Swaim joined Brown in the pool of players drafted.

READ MORE: QB Arch Manning To Longhorns? A LeBron-Like Impact On Texas

READ MORE: Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Opens Up About NFL Draft Process

Dane Brugler of The Athletic put together a 7-round mock draft in which five Longhorns were selected. The highest Longhorn selected was offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi, who went in the second round.

Other Longhorns in Brugler’s mock were edge rusher Joseph Ossai, safety Caden Sterns, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham. Ossai, like Cosmi, was projected as a second-round pick.

ESPN’s Todd McShay had four Longhorns in his final NFL Draft rankings. McShay has Cosmi, Ossai, Sterns, and Ehlinger as potential selections. Longhorn fans should keep their eyes on Brennan Eagles, Graham, and Tarik Black, as well. McShay had those players falling out of the NFL Draft pool.

CONTINUE READING: Four Longhorns Land in McShay’s Final ESPN NFL Draft Rankings

Will Matt Coleman make the NBA? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Longhorns in the Pros for Longhorn Country on FanNation.com and SINow. He also writes for CowboyMaven and DallasBasketball.com, covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com and is the Editor of the College Football America Yearbook. Have a story idea about a former Longhorn now in the professional ranks? Contact Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

USATSI_11148165
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns Miss On First-Round NFL Draft Selection Once Again

Texas, for the sixth straight season, goes without a first-round selection in the NFL Draft.

coleman
Men's Basketball

Matt Coleman Will ‘Cherish Every Moment’ of Longhorns Career

Matt Coleman Declares for 2021 NBA Draft; Will ‘Cherish Every Moment’ from Texas Career

matt
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Matt Coleman Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Senior Texas Longhorns Guard Matt Coleman Declares for 2021 NBA Draft, ending his career on the 40 Acres

lbron arch
News

QB Arch Manning To Longhorns? A LeBron-Like Impact On Texas

Even with the commitment of elite quarterback prospect Maalik Murphy, securing the signature of 2023 super-prospect Arch Manning will be critical to Steve Sarkisian's success

USATSI_15640630
News

Longhorns Courtney Ramey Announces Return For Final Season

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team got some more good news on Wednesday, when starting guard Courtney Ramey announced his return to the program.

USATSI_15138141
Football

Four Longhorns Land in McShay’s Final ESPN NFL Draft Rankings

Four Texas Longhorns Land in ESPN Analyst Todd McShay’s Final NFL Draft Rankings

USATSI_15959464
News

Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns A Finalist For Talented DT Deone Walker

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_14063343
News

Texas Baseball Gets Back on Track Against Incarnate Word in 5-3 Win

The Texas Longhorns baseball team got back on track on Tuesday evening in a 5-3 victory over Incarnate Word.