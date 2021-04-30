Longhorns Miss On First-Round NFL Draft Selection Once Again

Texas, for the sixth straight season, goes without a first-round selection in the NFL Draft.

The Texas Longhorns’ drought of NFL Drafts without a first-round pick continued on Thursday, as Texas was shut out for the sixth straight year.

The last Longhorns player to be taken in the first round was defensive lineman Malcom Brown in 2015. He was taken No. 32 overall by the New England Patriots. Brown, the former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, has two Super Bowl rings.

The Longhorns do still have a chance to have a second-round pick for the first time since 2018, when the Dallas Cowboys took tackle Connor Williams at No. 50 overall. The Longhorns also have their eyes on getting at least five players selected in the entire draft for the first time since 2015, when linebacker Jordan Hicks, defensive back Mykkele Thompson, defensive back Quandre Diggs, and tight end Geoff Swaim joined Brown in the pool of players drafted.

READ MORE: QB Arch Manning To Longhorns? A LeBron-Like Impact On Texas

READ MORE: Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Opens Up About NFL Draft Process



Dane Brugler of The Athletic put together a 7-round mock draft in which five Longhorns were selected. The highest Longhorn selected was offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi, who went in the second round.

Other Longhorns in Brugler’s mock were edge rusher Joseph Ossai, safety Caden Sterns, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham. Ossai, like Cosmi, was projected as a second-round pick.

ESPN’s Todd McShay had four Longhorns in his final NFL Draft rankings. McShay has Cosmi, Ossai, Sterns, and Ehlinger as potential selections. Longhorn fans should keep their eyes on Brennan Eagles, Graham, and Tarik Black, as well. McShay had those players falling out of the NFL Draft pool.

CONTINUE READING: Four Longhorns Land in McShay’s Final ESPN NFL Draft Rankings

Will Matt Coleman make the NBA? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Longhorns in the Pros for Longhorn Country on FanNation.com and SINow. He also writes for CowboyMaven and DallasBasketball.com, covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com and is the Editor of the College Football America Yearbook. Have a story idea about a former Longhorn now in the professional ranks? Contact Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.