Longhorns Quandre Diggs and Andrew Beck Re-Sign With NFL Teams
The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with free safety and former Texas Longhorn Quandre Diggs on a three-year extension worth $40 million. Diggs has taken over as the long-term replacement for Earl Thomas and will pair alongside Pro Bowl strong safety Jamal Adams.
Since being traded by the Detroit Lions, Diggs has become one of the more consistent free safeties in the sport. In Seattle, Diggs has recorded 13 interceptions, including five in each of the past two years. He suffered a season-ending leg injury in the final game of last season but is expected to be ready for Week 1.
As the newest investment for the Seahawks, Diggs' deal comes just days after the team elected to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal.
Diggs, 29, last season recorded two picks against Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford. In two games against Los Angeles, he recorded nine tackles and three pass breakups as well.
Diggs was not the only former Longhorn to re-sign on Monday, however, with tight end Andrew Beck also agreeing on a deal to return to the Broncos.
Beck has a successful rookie season with nine catches to his name but has not recorded a touch over the last two seasons.
That said, Beck is a considerable presence on special teams for Denver and has played in 38 games over his first three NFL seasons.
