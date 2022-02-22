Seahawks Open Contract Negotiations With Pending Free Agent S Quandre Diggs

With the franchise tag window opening on Tuesday, Seattle hopes to lock up its star free safety on a multi-year deal before he hits free agency next month.

Set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 16, the Seahawks have engaged in contract negotiations with Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs hoping to re-sign him to a multi-year contract.

Per a league source, Seattle plans to make keeping its secondary intact a top priority heading in free agency next month and has bookmarked money in the budget to retain Diggs and cornerback D.J. Reed if possible. The team also would like to bring back cornerback Sidney Jones if all three players fit into the budget.

At this stage, it remains unknown where negotiations stand between Diggs' representatives and the Seahawks and whether or not those discussions have been positive. The 29-year old safety just played out the final season of a four-year extension he previously signed with the Lions, earning $6.15 million in 2021. If he doesn't agree to a long-term deal or receive the franchise tag, he will be free to sign with any team on March 16.

In late January, Diggs told John Boyle of Seahawks.com that there was "no question" he wanted to return to the Seahawks, but he made it clear he wanted to be adequately compensated after making his second consecutive Pro Bowl and receiving All-Pro votes last season.

"If we can make it work and it works out for both sides, and I feel fairly compensated knowing that I'm a two-time Pro-Bowler, [received] All-Pro votes, and one of the best, if not the best free safety in the NFL - I have to be compensated as well, and I feel like I did everything the right way to be compensated as well. If it works out and they say they want to do it, let's get it done," Diggs said.

Coming off arguably the best season of his career with 94 tackles and a team-high five interceptions, even after suffering a fractured fibula in the season finale that required surgery, Diggs could push for as much as $11-12 million per year annually. Last offseason, the Seahawks extended fellow safety Jamal Adams on a record-breaking four-year, $70 million extension and signing Diggs to such a deal would put the team at close to $30 million per year on safeties alone.

However, that cost may be well worth the value Diggs provides Seattle's defense on the field and in the locker room. Since being acquired from Detroit in a midseason trade in 2019, he has produced 13 interceptions in only 38 regular season games and opponents have struggled to connect on seam and post routes with him turning center field into a no-fly zone. He's also been a reliable tackler with 158 combined tackles in that span and brought great leadership to the locker room.

With the franchise tag window opening on Tuesday and closing on March 8, the Seahawks have two weeks to attempt signing him to a multi-year deal with the tag as an alternative to extend the negotiating window and prevent him from hitting free agency. General manager John Schneider has only used the tag twice in 12 prior offseasons, but at an estimated $13.5 million per OverTheCap.com, he may be willing to use it to ensure the ball-hawking safety returns if a deal isn't reached quickly.