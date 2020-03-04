Texas Football: Could Colt McCoy be Cleveland-Bound?

Former Texas Longhorns Colt McCoy could end up back where his NFL career began if some rumors circulating the NFL are true.

NFL insider Adam Caplan says McCoy's name popped up in FL circles when talking about the Cleveland Browns' open backup quarterback position.

McCoy, along with former Washington Redskins teammate and fellow former Texas high school quarterback Case Keenum are currently trending as possible candidates to back up Baker Mayfield.

McCoy would be a solid choice for the role. Not only does he have nine years of experience in the league and enough talent to play should the former No. 1 overall pick go down, but he could be a veteran presence in the locker room as the Browns continue to groom Mayfield.

McCoy is a coach's son who has played the mentor role in the past during his NFL career.

While some Texas fans would certainly feel icky about McCoy tutoring a former Sooner in Mayfield - whose name is basically a four-letter word on the Forty Acres - it could be a good scenario for all parties involved should the Browns decide to pull the trigger.

If the veteran quarterback is approaching the end of his career it would be fitting for him to wrap it up back where it began. McCoy was drafted by the Browns in 2010 in the third round. He spent three seasons in Cleveland, starting in 21 games before heading off to San Fransisco in 2014.

What do you think?

Would you like to see McCoy go to Cleveland? Do you think the veteran and former Heisman runner-up has one more run left in him as a starter? Leave a comment below and let your voice be heard.