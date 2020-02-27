Texas Football: Watch: Collin Johnson's Bench Press at NFL Combine

Former Texas wide receive Collin Johnson had a solid showing on the bench press at the NFL Combine.

Johnson pushed up the 225 pounds 17 times, one of the better results among wide receivers on Wednesday.

Only six of the wideouts invited to the combine had more reps than Johnson including K.J. Osborn of Miami, Chase Claybool of Notre Dame, James Proche of SMU, Joe Reed of Virginia, Antonio Gandy-Golden of Liberty and Quintez Cephus of Wisconsin.

Johnson tied with fellow Big 12 wideout Jaylen Reagor of TCU.

Measuring in as the tallest wideout among the invitees to the combine, Johnson came into the week hoping to post an impressive time in the 40-yard dash, but a hip flexor injury will keep him out official on-field testing Thursday.

It's a disappointing result for Johnson, who has already seen his draft stock take an unfortunate tumble due to a hamstring injury that plagued him throughout his senior campaign.

Still, the 2019 Longhorn team captain doesn't regret returning to the Forty Acres this year according to an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“I think the injuries affected my stock,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, I am better because of it. I am a better man. I am a better football player. It taught me to appreciate the time you are out on the field cause it could be taken away from you at any given moment. I’m appreciative of every opportunity you get.”

Johnson will get one more chance to impress pro scouts on April 1 when Texas hosts its pro day.