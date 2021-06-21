Longhorn Scottie Scheffler Finishes With Final-Round 72 at U.S. Open

Scottie Scheffler spent part of Sunday in contention, but a double-bogey on the back nine left him well short of his first major championship

Former Texas Longhorns golfer Scottie Scheffler was unable to remain in contention at the U.S. Open on Sunday, but he finished with a final-round 72 and ended up in the Top 10 with a 1-under par score for the event.

Scheffler started the day 2-under par, just three shots out of the lead. But his effort to win his first major championship collapsed on one hole on the back nine.

Meanwhile, former U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth wrapped up his event with a 72, and Dylan Frittelli wrapped up his tournament with a 3-over 74.

Things quickly changed for Scheffler as he made the turn. A birdie at the ninth hole brought him back to within three shots of the lead, held at the time by defending U.S. Open Bryson DeChambeau. Then, at 11, both Scheffler and DeChambeau bogeyed. During that time, Louis Oosthuizen built a two-shot lead with birdies at No. 9 and No. 10. That put Scheffler five shots back of the lead.

It got worse for Scheffler, as he had a double-bogey seven at the par-5 13th, effectively ending any chance of contention. He had a terrible lie in a greenside bunker, right under the lip, and had to blast it out for his fourth shot. The ball ended up running well past the hole, all the way to the other side of the green. From there, Scheffler three-putted for the double to drop to 1-over par for the tournament.

He did bounce back to birdie No. 15, pulling him back to even par for the tournament. He also drained a six-foot putt on No. 17 to move back to 1-under for the event and even par for the day heading into No. 18, a par-5 that played as the easiest hole in U.S. Open history. There, Scheffler had to scramble to make his par to remain in the Top 10.

On the front nine, Scheffler made the turn at the score he started the day, 2-under, as he played with DeChambeau. Scheffler started his round with a bogey five at No. 1, and then took that stroke back at No. 3. At the par-3 200-yarder, Scheffler hit his 6-iron within a few feet of the cup for an easy tap-in.

But, Scheffler gave the shot back two holes later with a bogey at No. 5. After missing a solid chance at birdie at No. 8, Scheffler slowly rolled home a birdie putt at No. 9, which brought him back within three shots of the lead.

Spieth shot a final-round 72 to finish the even 2-over par. The former U.S. Open champion had just one birdie on Sunday against two bogeys.

Frittelli finished the tournament 7-over after a final round 74. He started the round with a birdie at No. 2, but then bogeyed back-to-back holes at No. 8 and No. 9. He also bogeyed No. 12 and had a double-bogey on No. 15 before ending the event with a birdie at No. 18.

