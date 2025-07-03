Matthew Golden Wants Redemption for Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Texas football is set to take on Ohio State in week one of the college football season, setting the stage for a rematch of last year's College Football Playoff semifinal between the Longhorns and the Buckeyes. One of the most anticipated games of the 2025 season, former Longhorn Matthew Golden wants the team to claim redemption from last season.
"Texas man, that's my school," Golden said to KXAN's Noah Gross. "I'm excited to see what them boys do this year, you know they got Ohio State...That's the game I'm waiting on, we gotta get that get back."
Golden, having played in last year's Cotton Bowl, may have a personal stake in the 2025 season opener for Texas. Against Ohio State in the CFP, Golden had a few explosive plays but was quiet for most of the game, with two receptions for 51 yards. Ohio State would come out on top in the Cotton Bowl 28-14 and move on to the national championship game, and defeat Notre Dame.
A New Game Against the Buckeyes and a New Looking Roster
Texas is now granted an immediate chance to redeem itself for last year's semifinal game, with its August 30th matchup against the Buckeyes this upcoming season. The Longhorns will have a new look to their roster, including the debut of quarterback Arch Manning as the full-time starter.
"Arch is a dog," Golden said. "You know I'm excited to see what he about to do."
Golden and Manning did have a year of overlap last season with Golden breaking out as the team's no. 1 receiver and Manning, still serving as backup to Quinn Ewers, coming in to games in the case of a Ewers injury or to run the ball.
Now Golden is preparing for his first year in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers after being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft with the 23rd overall pick. Taking over Golden's Wide Receiver one duties will likely be rising sophomore Ryan Wingo, who broke out for the Longhorns last season.
Wingo tallied 29 receptions and 472 receiving yards as the Longhorns' third option in the receiving corps. Wingo made the most of every target, averaging around 16 yards per catch last season as a true freshman. Now returning for his second season with Texas, he should be a frequent target for Manning against the Buckeyes.
Though its a revamped offense after losing various role players such as Golden after last season, the Texas Ohio State matchup will be one to watch. The only question is can the Longhorns perform and "get their get back" as Golden wishes.