Chris Del Conte 'Thrilled' to Hire Sean Miller as Texas Longhorns Head Coach
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are officially beginning a new era.
The program announced the hiring of head coach Sean Miller on Monday, taking over Rodney Terry after two full seasons.
Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in an official statement that he's "thrilled" to hire Miller, who leaves Xavier after three seasons in his second stint with the team.
"I’m so excited about the future of our men’s basketball program and thrilled to add another phenomenal coach to our Longhorn Family,” said Del Conte. “When we were considering our next head coach, Sean Miller was a name that immediately came up as a perfect fit for us. He certainly checks all the boxes, is exactly what we’re looking for in every facet as a leader, and in talking with him, he has a great plan and vision for our program."
Here's the rest of Del Conte's statement:
“Coach Miller has long been known as an exceptional program builder and tremendous developer of players with a highly-respected basketball coaching mind,” Del Conte added. “He’s someone I’ve known for a long time and have enjoyed following throughout his career, and I’ve been impressed with the outstanding teams he produces year in and year out. Anyone who is familiar with college basketball history knows he played at a very high level himself back in his day. He has taken that passion for the game and turned it into an accomplished coaching career, cares deeply about the players he coaches and consistently brings the best out of all of them. Coach Miller’s energy is infectious, he is driven to succeed, and he is a truly special person, too. I’m confident our players and coaches will thrive under his leadership, and he will build a successful program that we will all be extremely proud of. Longhorn Nation is going to absolutely love him. The future is bright, and I can’t wait to get him here with our elite group of head coaches.”