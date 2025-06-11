Texas Basketball Sets Matchup for 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is continuing to put together it's non-conference schedule ahead of the first season under new head coach Sean Miller.
Per reports from CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Longhorns will host the Virginia Cavaliers as part of the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge. Last season, Texas beat N.C. State in a 63-59 thriller on the road in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Official times and dates for next season's event will be announced at a later point. Regardless, it will mark the first-ever meeting between Texas and Virginia.
Texas' non-conference schedule continues to take shape with some notable matchup already on hand.
Here is what Texas' non-conference slate looks like so far after the Virginia addition:
Nov. 4 - vs. Duke (neutral)
Nov. 15 vs. UMKC
Nov. 24-26 - Maui Invitational (Teams include N.C. State, Boise State, Arizona State, USC, Washington State, Seton Hall and Chaminade (Division II)
Dec. 12 - @ UConn
Miller has essentially completed his roster for the 2025-26 season. Texas secured transfer commitments from St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher, Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis, Xavier forward Lassina Traore, Purdue forward Camden Heide and Xavier forward Dailyn Swain along with the roster retentions of guards Chendall Weaver, Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope and forward Nic Codie.
“To have it sold out, to have a great passionate student section and to make those 17 home games a home court advantage, that’s what we have to really get right moving forward," Miller told Burnt Orange Sports Network. "That’s an investment that I think is worth making for me as a coach and for our staff.”
“If we’re truly about building a championship program in men’s college basketball, you cannot underestimate the power of what your home court feels like, to the visiting team, what it feels like to recruits considering coming here,” Miller said.