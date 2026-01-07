The Good, The Bad and the Ugly of The Texas Longhorns Frustrating Loss to Tennessee

Texas basketball suffered another loss last night, falling to the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers 85-71. Falling to 9-6 on the season, it's not the start the Longhorns or new head coach Sean Miller anticipated, dropping their second straight game in SEC play.

In a tough loss to a difficult conference opponent, Texas has a few things to keep in mind as they head into its next matchup, where it will face another ranked opponent in No. 13 Alabama.

The Good - 3-Point Shooting

Dec 16, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide (5) looks to pass against the Le Moyne Dolphins during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Texas dominated in its three-point shooting, completing 11 of its 29 shots beyond the arc against the Volunteers. The Longhorns have now made 10-plus threes in three of their past four games, now ranking fourth in the SEC in three-point percentage. Kentucky, Missouri and Oklahoma are the only schools that shoot better than Texas from beyond the arc in the conference.

Four of the 11 threes were made by Purdue transfer Camden Heide, who is now shooting 50 percent from three this season, leading the team. Guard Tramon Mark converted three of his own from distance, shooting 30 percent this season from three.

The Bad - Turnovers

NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns on January 6, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee scored 27 points off of Texas' 16 turnovers, 13 points in the first half and 14 in the second. Turnovers have been an issue for Texas throughout the early part of this season, averaging 11.7 per game.

Texas's team average of 11.7 turnovers per game currently ranks 12th in the SEC, while the team is forcing 11.4 turnovers per game from opponents, which is 10th in the conference. The Longhorns forced 13 turnovers from the Volunteers, but scored only 13 points from those turnovers.

The Ugly - Points in the Paint

Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella (13) gets caught between Texas forward Declan Duru Jr. (4) and center Matas Vokietaitis (8) during an NCAA college basketball game on January 6, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas finished the game with 18 points in the paint, which is a stark contrast to the 44 points Tennessee converted underneath. With paint points being one of the biggest factors toward the Volunteers' success on Tuesday, Texas will need to ramp up its ability to defend inside.

In their previous SEC matchup against Mississippi State, Texas scored 40 points in the paint, demonstrating the team's capability to score down low. With one of the top big man talents in the SEC in Matas Vokietaitis, the team certainly can develop its scoring in the paint.

Texas will have a few days to rest before facing No. 13 Alabama in Tuscaloosa in what could prove to be a season-turning game if the Longhorns can pull out a win.