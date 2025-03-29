Two Texas Longhorns Hint at Potential Return Next Season
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have yet to make any additions to next year's roster as the program prepares for the first season under new head coach Sean Miller but good news could be on the horizon.
While work in the transfer portal will be reqiuired, Miller and staff also have to evaluate potential returners for next season. Some of the potential names include guards Jordan Pope, Chendall Weaver and Tramon Mark along with forward Nic Codie. Devon Pryor was a notable player to watch in this regard but he has since entered the portal.
Fortunately for the Longhorns, it appears that Pope and Weaver have made their decision.
In a recent Instagram post, Pope shared a picture of himself in a Texas jersey with the caption "Year 3" followed by an orange heart emoji. Weaver commented "run it back" underneath the picture.
It doesn't take a detective to figure out what both Pope and Weaver are alluding to, as it now appears their official return could be looming. The jury is still out on Mark's decision, but if there's any early indication, he "liked" Pope's Instagram post.
Take a look:
Locking down Weaver, Pope and Mark would give the Longhorns a solid foundation to build around this offseason. Like many teams around the country, the Texas roster currently looks like a ghost town, as Kadin Shedrick, Julian Larry, Jayson Kent, Arthur Kaluma are all out of eligibility. Additionally, star guard Tre Johnson is almost certainly headed to the 2025 NBA Draft following a stellar freshman season.
As for Pope, he made it clear that playing in the NCAA Tournament was a driving force in his decision to come to Texas. He got a taste of it in the First Four but will now be looking for more if he officially stays on the roster under Miller.
"When I seen everyone start cheering when our name popped up, I almost teared up a little bit," Pope said on Selection Sunday. "This is what I dreamed for, this is what I came to Texas for. That was part of my decision in leaving (Oregon State). I wanted to be part of March Madness and get my chance to be on that stage. And now that we have the opportunity, I'm just grateful."