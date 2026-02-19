Latest Jonah Williams Injury Update Reveals Challenging Situation

The Texas Longhorns find themselves undefeated after the first weekend of the season, using a roster that has both the pitching, and the hitting, to take them as far as they would hope to in the 2026 season.

Their success has come without Jonah Williams, the two-way star athlete for the Longhorns who plays outfield under Jim Schlossnagle and safety for Steve Sarkisian and the football team.

Schlossnagle gave an update on the Williams as he battles back from and injury and says they are taking it slow as they progress him back to full health.

Jim Schlossnagle Reveals "Challenge" of Jonah Williams' Recovery

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams was notably absent during opening weekend for the Longhorns, missing out on a highly-anticipated debut for the 2026 season. Last year during his first season in the Forty Acres, he hit .320 with eight runs and 10 RBI's in 20 games. Hoping to pick up where he left off, he suffered an unfortunate injury that will delay his season debut.

"He kind of did some different directional running yesterday, like you would run on the bases. Some of his issues have been running hard, slowing up to hit a base, and then starting again for a double," Schlossnagle said about Williams. "So he did that yesterday. Felt good. He's going to do that again at a higher rate today, and then we'll see how he feels after that and tomorrow. I would imagine the first time anybody sees him would be kind of as a DH. I'd like to do it slowly."

Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle's full quote on Jonah Williams' health:



Schlossnagle said during the opening weekend he was available to hit if needed, and was left out as a precaution and should be ready for week two. With the injury still lingering however, and Anthony Pack Jr. filling in flawlessly in the lineup, the Longhorns are able to take their time to avoid Williams having a lingering injury through the year.

"It's a challenge. Because on one hand, you want to get him at bats. I want to get him at bats so he's ready in conference play, but at the same time, you don't want to do anything too soon. We have a long season, but we have two and a half weeks or so before conference play begins. So I'd like to get him at bats and then eventually get him in the field, but we have to kind of take it slow so it's day to day, but we're hoping he can play in some role this weekend."

The Longhorns have been just fine on offense without Williams, scoring 41 runs through their first four games. They will look to remain unbeaten as they welcome the Michigan State Spartans to town for a week two showdown.