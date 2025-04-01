Texas Longhorns Star Goes Viral After Emotional Interview
In late December 2023, Texas women's basketball was on track for a historic season. True freshman forward Madison Booker had proved why she was such a highly ranked recruit, and star point guard Rori Harmon was having the season of her life.
That is until Harmon sustained a season-ending injury during practice just before the first game of conference play against the Baylor Bears. The Longhorns still went on to thrive, winning the Big 12 tournament and making it to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, but Harmon had to watch from the sidelines.
After 10 months of rehab, Harmon stepped back into the court for the season opener against Southeast Missouri State and added 10 points to the scoreboard. In Texas' first season in the Southeastern Conference, Harmon earned a spot in the conference's All-Defensive team and is now leading the Longhorns to their first Final Four since 2003.
Following Texas' Elite Eight win over TCU, an emotional Harmon spoke to the media.
"I just think about going through my recovery and coming back after 10 months," Harmon said. "I just look at it and I say I'm so proud of myself, I'm so proud of my team to get to this moment. I'm not saying I never would have thought, but to come back like I did and get to a Final Four like we did, it just means a lot to me."
Back as the starting point guard and leader of the team, Harmon ranks second in the team in points scored, just behind Booker. With her arms around Harmon and confetti falling on their heads after clinching the Final Four spot, Booker sent a loud message to ESPN viewers.
"I want everybody to know that Rori Harmon is still that girl," Booker said. "Please don’t doubt her.”