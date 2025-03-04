Texas Longhorns' Madison Booker Named SEC Player Of The Year
AUSTIN - On Tuesday morning, Texas Longhorns' sophomore guard Madison Booker became the second ever Longhorn to win conference player of the year honors in back-to-back years when she was named SEC Player of the Year. Booker led Texas to the SEC regular season championship in Texas's first year in the league.
In 1983 and 84, Annette Smith became the first Longhorn to win back-to-back conference Player of the Year awards in the Southwest Conference.
Though she struggled to score at times, she was an all-around player for the Longhorns, making an impact in other areas when her shots weren't falling. On Tuesday morning, head coach Vic Schaefer called Booker into his office and surprised her with the news.
Not only has Booker caught the attention of the other SEC coaches, but her play has also caught the eye of Longhorn legend Kevin Durant. Booker wears Durant's 35, which was retired on the men's side after he was named AP Player of the Year in his freshman season.
Durant said that he thinks Booker will have a better career in the Burnt Orange than he did, and all she's missing is AP Player of the Year and a final four appearance. After winning the SEC regular season title, Booker and the Longhorns have their sights set on the SEC Tournament Championship.
This season, she averaged 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
After that, the No. 1 Longhorns will turn to the NCAA Tournament when they will play for the national title. Booker led Texas to the Elite Eight last season, but hopes to get past that this year.
The Longhorns' first game at the SEC tournament will be on Friday March 7 at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.
