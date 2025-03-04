Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns' Madison Booker Named SEC Player Of The Year

Madison Booker became the second Longhorn ever to win back-to-back conference player of the year awards

Lindsey Plotkin

The Texas Longhorns, including Texas Longhorns guard Shay Holle (10) and forward Madison Booker (35) celebrate their regular season SEC Championship after beating Florida at home in the Moody Center, March 2, 2025.
The Texas Longhorns, including Texas Longhorns guard Shay Holle (10) and forward Madison Booker (35) celebrate their regular season SEC Championship after beating Florida at home in the Moody Center, March 2, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

AUSTIN - On Tuesday morning, Texas Longhorns' sophomore guard Madison Booker became the second ever Longhorn to win conference player of the year honors in back-to-back years when she was named SEC Player of the Year. Booker led Texas to the SEC regular season championship in Texas's first year in the league.

In 1983 and 84, Annette Smith became the first Longhorn to win back-to-back conference Player of the Year awards in the Southwest Conference.

Though she struggled to score at times, she was an all-around player for the Longhorns, making an impact in other areas when her shots weren't falling. On Tuesday morning, head coach Vic Schaefer called Booker into his office and surprised her with the news.

Not only has Booker caught the attention of the other SEC coaches, but her play has also caught the eye of Longhorn legend Kevin Durant. Booker wears Durant's 35, which was retired on the men's side after he was named AP Player of the Year in his freshman season.

Madison Booker drives to the basket against Florida
Mar 2, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) drives to the basket against Florida Gators guard Jeriah Warren (20) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Durant said that he thinks Booker will have a better career in the Burnt Orange than he did, and all she's missing is AP Player of the Year and a final four appearance. After winning the SEC regular season title, Booker and the Longhorns have their sights set on the SEC Tournament Championship.

This season, she averaged 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

After that, the No. 1 Longhorns will turn to the NCAA Tournament when they will play for the national title. Booker led Texas to the Elite Eight last season, but hopes to get past that this year.

The Longhorns' first game at the SEC tournament will be on Friday March 7 at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: 'He Knows How To Win,' Texas Longhorns' Seniors Reflect On Why They Picked Schaefer

MORE: Quinn Ewers Sends Strong Message to Other Rookie QBs

MORE: Texas Longhorns RB Making Position Change

MORE: Texas Longhorns Targeting Former West Virginia Head Coach

MORE: Texas Longhorns Jump Aggies In D1Baseball's Top 25 Rankings

Published
Lindsey Plotkin
LINDSEY PLOTKIN

Lindsey Plotkin is a journalism major and sports media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a double coverage editor for the Daily Texan on the football and baseball beats, and a staff writer for Texas Longhorns On SI.

Home/Basketball