Texas Longhorns Transfer Devon Pryor Commits to Oregon Ducks
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns transfer forward Devon Pryor has reportedly already found a new home shortly after entering the portal.
Per reports Saturday from college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, the Oregon Ducks have landed Pryor, who spent the last two seasons at Texas. He entered the portal after the hiring of head coach Sean Miller from Xavier, becoming the first Longhorn to do so this offseason.
Pryor arrived to Texas before the 2023-24 season after de-committing from the LSU Tigers. He played in 23 games (two starts) this past season while averaging 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest. He missed the first two games of the season due to injury.
Now-former Texas head coach Rodney Terry said before the season that Pryor had shown "a lot of progress" during the offseason. Though he sometimes played sparingly this past campaign, he showed Texas fans that the potential is there.
"I think Devon Pryor has made a lot of progress as a young player," Terry said in October. "He's still just scratching the surface on how good he's really going to be, but a good young player who has had a full year with us now. Didn't have a summer last year. He's gotten stronger. And, you know, he's a guy that has a very high ceiling as a young player."
Pryor had a season-high 10 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 15 before having nine points and six rebounds in the win over LSU on Feb. 1. Overall, Pryor scored in nine of Texas' 18 SEC games, including four points in 14 minutes in the 70-69 comeback win over Texas A&M on Jan. 25.
Texas has yet to land any portal commitments in the short time since Miller was hired. Given how quickly the process can go, it's likely only a matter of time before the first pieces start coming together for next year's roster.