Texas Longhorns Forward Devon Pryor Enters Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns forward Devon Pryor has reportedly entered the transfer portal after two seasons in Austin.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns forward Devon Pryor (22) listens to coaching during a timeout in the second half of the Longhorns' game against the Chicago State Cougars at the Moody Center in Austin, Nov. 12, 2024.
Texas Longhorns forward Devon Pryor (22) listens to coaching during a timeout in the second half of the Longhorns' game against the Chicago State Cougars at the Moody Center in Austin, Nov. 12, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The first roster domino has fallen for the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team following the hire of head coach Sean Miller.

Per reports Wednesday from Tobias Bass of 247Sports, Texas forward Devon Pryor has entered the transfer portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag. This could mean he already has a destination in mind but also could signal that all contract is preferred to go through Pryor's agent.

Texas forward Devon Pryor (22) celebrates after scoring against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pryor arrived to Texas for the 2023-24 season after de-committing from the LSU Tigers. This past season, he played in 23 games (two starts) while averaging 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest.

He said before the season that waiting his turn instead of transferring was a part of the plan. But after proving what he could do, Pryor is now looking for a new opportunity.

"I understood the situation I came into," Pryor told Texas Longhorns on SI. "I knew it was like, 'Okay, there's a chance I could play, but at the end of the day, it's on me.' And given the fact that we had such an older team, and I was a baby and I came late ... I had a trust in this coaching staff, and I know they have a plan for me, and I'm just here to execute it."

This is a developing story.

