Texas Ends Non-Conference Play With Win Over Incarnate Word

    December 29, 2021
    Texas Ends Non-Conference Play With 78-33 Win Over Incarnate Word

    The Longhorns will head to Big 12 play with momentum at their backs
    AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns entered their last nonconference game of the season vs. Incarnate Word at the Frank Erwin Center on Tuesday, looking to take momentum into Big 12 play next weekend. 

    Unsurprisingly, they were able to do just that, blowing out the Cardinals 78-33 in a business-like fashion. 

    The Longhorns were led by a balanced attack, that saw eight players score at least six points, including two in double figures

    Tre Mitchell and Dylan Disu led the team with 14 points each, while Disu finished with 11 rebounds and five blocks

    Christian Bishop also added eight points and five rebounds, while Marcus Carr added eight points and three assists.

    The Longhorns were also able to hold the Cardinals to 27.1-percent shooting from the field, not allowing a score until just over 14 minutes to go in the first half. 

    Texas also out-rebounding the Cardinals by a 42-27 margin, while forcing 18 turnovers to just eight of their own. 

    With the win, the Longhorns move to 9-2 on the season, with their Big 12 opener against the West Virginia Mountaineers up next on the schedule this Saturday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin at 11 AM central time. 

    Last season under Shaka Smart, the Longhorns split the season series vs. the Mountaineers, winning 72-20 in Morgantown, and falling 84-82 in Austin.

