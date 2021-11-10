Elite Forward Dillon Mitchell Officially Signs With Texas

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team and head coach Chris Beard have been on a hot streak over the last few months, securing one of the top college basketball transfer classes in recent memory, as well as an elite 2022 class.

The Longhorns put the exclamation point on that recruiting class on Wednesday when elite 2022 forward Dillon Mitchell officially signed with the program.

Mitchell made his official visit to Texas on Oct. 16 and gave fans a first look at what the future might hold for Longhorn hoops. He committed to the Longhorns over Tennessee and Florida State.

Mitchell's arrival to the Forty Acres next year will certainly be filled with loads of hype and highlight-reel dunks. Along with fellow 2022 Texas commit Arterio Morris, Mitchell will bring a special kind of athleticism to the program.

Need proof? Here's a quick look at Mitchell completely obliterating the rim with little to no effort.

After officially announcing his commitment, Mitchell spoke on the long recruiting process that led him to choose the burnt orange.

Despite being presented with the option of joining elite programs at Tennessee and Florida State, Mitchell chose Coach Beard and the Longhorns.

Mitchell is a physically-gifted athlete that can jump out of the gym at any moment. He uses this to his advantage on both the offensive and defensive end, as he can catch lobs in transition or swat shots off the backboard with ease.

The left-hander has shown the skills to finish in traffic at the rim and can use his quick-jump ability to score in the in-between game as well.

Mitchell will use his senior year Monteverde to develop his game even more for the collegiate level before heading to Austin for the 2022-2023 season.

