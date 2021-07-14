Sports Illustrated home
Elite Texas Basketball Prospect Kijani Wright ‘Visit Went Great’

Elite Texas Basketball Prospect Kijani Wright ‘Visit Went Great’; Transfers to Sierra Canyon
Author:
Publish date:

On Wednesday, elite talent and Texas Longhorns prospect Kijani Wright announced that he will be transferring schools in Los Angeles as he moves from Windward to play his senior season at Sierra Canyon.

New Texas head coach Chris Beard wasted no time recruiting the big-man. Following a recent visit, Wright raved about the Longhorns recruiting staff’s efforts.

"Chris Beard and Rodney Terry have been recruiting me hard but I hear from the whole coaching staff," Wright told 247sports. The official visit went great. It is nice to have some Compton Magic family such as Timmy Allen out there. The city of Austin is like Los Angeles in a way so it felt like home. Of course, if I go out there, I would have to leave my mom so their support system was a big deal to me.”

Wright in the meantime will continue to take visits and consider his options. The six-foot-nine, 235-pound big-man is considering Arkansas, Texas, USC, Kansas and Michigan State.

Beard has had a monstrous offseason for Texas basketball on the recruiting end, picking up numerous talents off the transfer portal. 

Some of the most notable players include Timmy Allen (Utah), Dylan Disu (Vanderbilt), Christian Bishop (Creighton), and Devin Askew (Kentucky).

These additions will surely help replace the loss of Kai Jones, Greg Brown, Matt Coleman III, and Jericho Sims who have entered the 2021 NBA draft.

