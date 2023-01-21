No. 7 Longhorns vs West Virginia: Preview & How to Watch

The No. 7 ranked Texas Longhorns look to rebound as they square off in Morgantown against West Virginia. Texas enters the matchup at 15-3 (4-2) overall looking to avoid their first two-game losing streak of the season.

The Longhorns are coming off a 78-67 defeat Tuesday to Iowa State. Forward Christian Bishop lead the team in scoring with 12 points as the Longhorns struggled from the three-point line. Texas shot four of 17 from deep as they got outscored 42-32 in the second half.

One of the main strengths of the Longhorns this season has been resiliency. No better indication of that is being 3-0 in games after losses. Texas will need to get more production from guard Tyrese Hunter. In Hunter’s last four games, he is only averaging just over five points per game. Texas will also need to defend better as they have allowed 70 or more points in three games straight.

For West Virginia, it has been an unusually rough season. The Mountaineers enter the game at 11-7 (1-5) overall. West Virginia broke the winless streak in Big 12 play Wednesday evening after a huge win over No. 14-ranked TCU. The Mountaineers will be looking to knock off back-to-back ranked opponents and make a push toward the NCAA bubble.

West Virginia is led by two players averaging an identical 13.2 points per game. First, the dynamic guard Erik Stevenson has helped carry the load for much of the season. Second is a player the Longhorns know very well. Transfer forward Tre Mitchell will look to make a statement against his former team.

The Longhorns are entering an important stretch of their season. Texas will return home next week for a battle with Oklahoma State before the SEC Challenge against Tennessee. The Longhorns then will have one more month to try to enhance their NCAA seed and make a stab at a Big 12 title run.

Saturday is yet another weekly challenge that is the Big 12 conference. West Virginia, despite being in 9th place in the conference could play itself into the dance. Head coach Rodney Terry of the Longhorns will need his guys to step up once again and get back on track.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Date/Time: Saturday, January 21st at 5 p.m. CT

Where: WVU Coliseum

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: West Virginia -1

Moneyline: Texas +100, West Virginia -120

Over/Under: 145.5

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship)

