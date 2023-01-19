Skip to main content

March Madness Bracket Predictions: Where Do Longhorns Land?

The Texas Longhorns are looking to earn their highest seed in the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

Even in arguably the best conference in college basketball, the Texas Longhorns have fought through adversity both on and off the court while continuing to prove themselves as one of the top programs in the country. 

Currently ranked at No. 7 in the nation, Texas has had some quality comeback wins as of late but ran into a brick wall against the defense of the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday night in a 78-67 loss. 

But in ESPN’s latest March Madness Bracketology predictions, the Longhorns remain highly regarded, evident by their tournament seeding in the recent projections. 

ESPN currently has Texas slated as the No. 2 seed in the East Region for March Madness later this spring. The Longhorns would play 15th-seeded Samford in the Round of 64. The Bulldogs currently have a 12-7 record and are 6-0 in Southern Conference play. 

Other notable teams in Texas’ projected region include the third-seeded UConn Huskies, the fifth-seeded Baylor Bears and the top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide.

Along with Alabama, the other No. 1 seeds in the latest projection include the Purdue Boilermakers, the Kansas Jayhawks and the Houston Cougars. 

The Longhorns - who haven’t been seeded as high as No. 2 in the NCAA Tournament since 2008 - will continue their path toward meeting these second-seeded projections when they visit the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT. 

