No. 7 Longhorns vs Iowa State: Preview & How to Watch

Longhorns battle for second place tonight in the Big 12 race with a top 12 matchup on the line.
The No. 7 ranked Texas Longhorns travel to Ames Iowa to face the Cyclones of Iowa State Tuesday evening. Texas enters the top 12 showdowns on a three-game winning streak after Saturday’s 72-70 win over Texas Tech.

Saturday was another example of Texas's character as they held on for dear life to avoid the upset. Guard Marcus Carr led the way for the Longhorns scoring 20 points and helping Texas explode for 47 second-half points. Forward Timmy Allen and guard Sir' Jabari Rice were also influential, dropping 17 and 18 points respectively.

The Longhorns enter this heavyweight tilt tied with the Cyclones at 4-1 a piece in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State lost their first conference game in a heartbreaker to Kansas 62-60 on Saturday. The Cyclones have stunned preseason predictions as they are 13-3, with wins over North Carolina, Baylor, and TCU.

The Cyclones are led by guards Jaren Holmes, and Gabe Kalscheur. Both players average over 12 points per game and provide the veteran leadership that has guided Iowa State this year.

Iowa State comes into this matchup undefeated on their home floor with a record of 9-0. Something will have to give as the Longhorns also haven’t dropped a true road game this season.

The emergence of Allen and the Texas bigs will be an aspect that should be vital. The game should provide max intensity with a lot of defensive intensity. Forwards Dillon Mitchell and Dylan Disu will have their effort tested tonight against a very talented Iowa State group. 

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones 

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 17th at 7 p.m. CT

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum 

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Iowa State -2.5

Moneyline: Texas +140, Iowa State -120

Over/Under: 131

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship)

