How to Watch, Preview: No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. Stanford Cardinal

The No. 7 ranked Texas Longhorns have had an eventful week. First, find out the devastating news of head coach Chris Beard being arrested with a felony assault. Hours later squeaking out a nail bitting victory to survive Rice in overtime. To finish off the week Texas travels to Dallas to face the Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12 Coast to Coast Challenge.

The matchup against the Cardinal will mark the final power five opponent for the Longhorns before beginning Big 12 conference play. Texas currently sits at 8-1 with high-quality wins against Gonzaga and Creighton. The Longhorns will try to find stability with interim head coach Rodney Terry.

The win over Rice on Monday was an emotional roller coaster but an important win for where the program goes from here. Senior guard Marcus Carr was the catalyst on offense that helped the Longhorns avoid an even disaster of a day. He scored a season-high 28 points including taking over the overtime session and winning 87-81 over Rice.

Sunday will provide another challenge for the Longhorns having to face a physical Pac-12 squad away from Austin. Last season Texas defeated Stanford 60-53 in Las Vegas. The Cardinal will look for their first marquee win of the season entering the contest at 4-6.

Stanford is led by senior forward Spencer Jones averaging 11.7 points per game. Another key name is forward Harrison Ingram who led the way for the Cardinal last year against the Longhorns leading the team with 15 points. Stanford is better than their record indicates and will be another test for a talented Longhorn team.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns' matchup against the Stanford Cardinal Sunday afternoon.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Stanford Cardinal

Date/Time: Sunday, December 18th, 12 p.m. CT

Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas)

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Texas -10.5

Moneyline: Texas -650, Stanford +450

Over/Under: 132

TV/Streaming: ESPN 2

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); Sirius XM channel 199 or 201 and SXM App channel 953.

