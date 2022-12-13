How to Watch, Preview: No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. Rice Owls

The No. 7 ranked Texas Longhorns welcome in-state foe Rice Owls to the Moody Center. The Longhorns are coming off an impressive win last Saturday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-43.

The Longhorns are coming off an up-and-down week that featured their first-season loss to Illinois. That loss dropped Texas five spots in the latest AP Poll rankings this week. The Longhorns still stand at an impressive 7-1 record with wins against Gonzaga and Creighton.

Head coach Chris Beard however won’t be coaching tonight’s matchup after being arrested on assault charges earlier this morning, and the ensuing suspension. Interim assistant coach Rodney Terry will take over the reins for tonight’s battle against Rice. The timetable remains to be fluid on a possible Chris Beard return, as we will have updates as they are released.

The Longhorns will be looking to build off some unique leading scorers from Saturday’s contest. Forwards Dillon Mitchell, Christian Bishop, and Brock Cunningham all lead the way for Texas combining for 42 points. All three players matched their season highs and showed that Texas can get scoring from the bigs.

After tonight’s contest with Rice, the Longhorns will travel to Dallas to take on the Stanford Cardinal. Texas will have two more non-conference opponents after that before beginning Big 12 play on New Year's Eve in Norman against Oklahoma.

The Rice Owls currently stand at a strong 6-2 mark with solid wins against Texas State and Georgia Southern. The Owls are led by two dynamic scorers in guards Travis Evee, and Quincy Olivari. Evee is leading the team with 16.9 points per game and Olivari isn’t too far behind him with 16.3 points per game. Expect guards Tyrese Hunter and Marcus Carr to have their hands full tonight.

In College Basketball there are two rules to always live by. One always foul up three late, and two don’t lose to food. Tonight Texas will need to at least follow rule number two.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns' matchup against the Rice Owls Monday evening.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Rice Owls

Date/Time: Monday, December 12th at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Moody Center

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Texas -24.5

Over/Under: 141

TV/Streaming: LHN

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship)

