Texas Falls to No. 25 in Final AP Poll
Texas Longhorns men's basketball has fallen to No. 25 in the final AP Poll of the season, according to the official rankings release on Monday.
After an up-and-down season, the Longhorns dropped their first game of the Big 12 tournament to TCU Thursday in disappointing fashion. Texas was up by 20 at one point in the first half, but went on to lose 65-60 in Kansas City.
Texas vs. TCU
Texas vs. TCU
Texas vs. TCU
"I think we’ve got a bunch of guys who think they have the answers, but they really don’t," Texas coach Chris Beard said after the loss. "A part of winning play mentality is you’ve got to hate to lose."
Still, the Longhorns (21-11) earned the No. 6 seed in the East Region of the NCAA tournament and will face No. 11 seed Virginia Tech (23-12) on Friday at 3:30 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The Hokies head into the tournament as ACC champions after taking down Duke in the conference championship on Saturday. The Longhorns will have a chance at redemption for last season's first-round loss against No. 14 Abilene Christian.
Longhorn Offense Goes Cold as Texas Drops Series to South Carolina
A complete recap of the weekend series against South Carolina.
Texas-Ex Kevin Durant Rips 'Ridiculous' NYC Vax Mandate
Brooklyn Nets star doesn't understand New York mayor Eric Adams' ongoing vaccine mandate
Longhorns Set as No. 2 Seed in NCAA Women’s Tournament
Longhorns, fresh off winning the Big 12 Tournament, will host first- and second-round games at home
Texas is a much different team from a year ago, but the expectations of advancing past the first round remain the same.
"We’ve been in games with teams like (TCU) all year long," Beard said. "When it comes to winning time, you’ve got to make some plays."
Texas vs. TCU
Texas vs. TCU
Texas vs. TCU
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!