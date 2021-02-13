NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Longhorns Build Momentum With 70-55 Win Over TCU

The Texas Longhorns won their second-straight game on Saturday, defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 70-55 in Austin
Author:
Publish date:

After an underwhelming win against Kansas State, the Longhorns wanted to establish some consistency during Saturday's game against TCU. Texas did just that, beating the Horned Frogs 70-55.

Hopefully, this win will propel the Longhorns to compete in a challenging matchup against the No.12 ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday, February 13.

Andrew Jones shined in the first half, scoring 13 points on 66% shooting from the field and finishing with 19 points. Texas’s defense also delivered, allowing the Horned Frogs to score only 55 points for the game on 36% shooting.

READ MORE: Texas Star QB Target On Recruitment: ‘I've Wanted To Do This My Whole Life’

READ MORE: Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Offer On Of Nation's Top 2023 Defensive Backs

Jericho Sims also played well, contributing 11 points and eight rebounds. Sims has contributed meaningfully this season, averaging 7.6 points and 6.8 rebounds. Texas received additional help from Courtney Ramey and Greg Brown, each putting up 15 and 13 points respectively.

On Saturday, the NCAA committee came out and released their updated top 16 teams on bracket preview. Texas came in at No.15—right behind Texas Tech. The preview projects the Longhorns to be a four seed.

Texas now has five games remaining this season. The Longhorns will aim to secure a top-two finish in the Big 12, which will give them a bye-week in the conference tournament. 

The Longhorns will now travel to face the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday night at 8:00 PM CST.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Star As No. 1 Draft Pick To WNBA Dallas Wings?

