Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Offer On Of Nation's Top 2023 Defensive Backs

The Texas Longhorns continued their recruiting efforts in the secondary on Thursday, offering 2023 out-of-state cornerback Tony Mitchell.

With college football's National Signing Day just hours away, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, late commitments, and potential signatures for the remaining available prospects.

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.

While much of that momentum is rooted with the 2022 cycle, 2021 remains the priority at the moment, and the Longhorns still have plenty of work to do to help round out the class before Wednesday's deadline.

You can view the entire list of Longhorns signatures for the 2021 class below, with updates as they occur:

FEBRUARY 12 9:55 AM UPDATE: The Longhorns continued their all-out blitz on recruiting in their defensive secondary on Thursday evening, offering one of the nation's top 2023 cornerbacks in Tony Mitchell of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 190 pounds, Mitchell has the athleticism and frame that Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski covet in their cornerbacks. Mitchell holds offers from all of the usual suspects in Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, and Michigan, among many others.

FEBRUARY 11 4:40 PM UPDATE: With the secondary set to be a major focus on the recruiting front in the coming months for the Horns, Steve Sarkisian and staff got a jump on the 2023 cycle, offering Arlington, Texas cornerback, Jamel Johnson of Seguin High School.

Johnson reported his offer via his personal Twitter account and to this point has received offers from national recruiting powers such as Alabama, LSU, and Michigan, as well as a host of other Power Five schools.

FEBRUARY 10 7:40 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns added another offer to their extensive list for the 2022 class on the defensive side of the ball on Thursday, re-offering talented Mission Hills, California linebacker Niuafe Junior Tuihalamaka.

Seen as a big hitter with a knack for leadership, Tuihalamaka is an effective pass rusher that brings a tough overall edge to the defense.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 238 pounds, the Bishop Alemany prospect is being pursued by USC, UCLA, Florida, Arizona, Oregon, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and LSU, among others.

FEBRUARY 9, 10:45 AM UPDATE: Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns offered a pair of talented defensive linemen this week, as they attempted to bolster their front seven going into the future.

First up on that list, was 2023 defensive tackle prospect, John Walker, out of Kissimmee Florida, wh received an offer on Monday morning. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder already boasts an impressive list of offers, including Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC, and Florida, among others.

Then on Tuesday morning, Sarkisian's defensive focus continued, re-offering 2022 Boonville, Missouri defensive end DJ Wesolak. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Boonville High School product also has offers from Oklahoma, Penn State, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Washington.

FEBRUARY 3, 12:55 PM UPDATE: Longhorn Target Austin Uke has chosen to sign with Stanford, announcing his decision on Wednesday afternoon. The Parish Episcopal product was a late push for Texas and had offers from the Longhorns, Stanford, USC, Northwestern, and SMU, among others.

FEBRUARY 3 10:50 AM Update: Mansfield Legacy defensive end David Abiara signed his letter of intent with the Longhorns on Wednesday morning, adding another big-time in-state recruit to Steve Sarkisian's class.

Abiara gives the Longhorns their 10th signature on the defensive side of the ball, as well as the fourth defensive end prospect. Abiara originally committed to Notre Dame, but de-committed on November 25th.

Abiara was primarily recruited by Pete Kwiatkowski and Bo Davis for the Longhorns.

FEBRUARY 3 8:40 AM UPDATE: Dallas Kimball defensive back Ishamel Ibraheem officially signed his letter of intent with the Longhorns on Wednesday morning, after being committed since June of last year.

Ibraheem comes to the Longhorns as one of the top defensive back recruits in the entire country, and the lone top-rated Longhorn commitment left unsigned.

FEBRUARY 3 7:45 AM UPDATE: Rudder wideout Keithron Lee officially signed his letter of intent with the Longhorns on Wednesday morning, adding a speedy, explosive talent to Steve Sarkisian's arsenal.

Lee becomes the first signature of the day for the Longhorns and the 19th signature of the recruiting period.

FEBRUARY 1 7 PM UPDATE: Texas Head Coach Sarkisian continued his focus on the 2022 cycle on Monday afternoon, offering a pair of in-state recruits on the offensive side of the ball.

Jason Llewellyn, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end/long snapper out of Aledo High School was the first prospect to report his offer, specifically thanking Sarkisian and new Longhorns special teams coach, Jeff Banks.

Just minutes later, another target from an in-state powerhouse reported his offer from the Longhorns, is 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman Connor Robertson. Robertson played right tackle for the Chaparral's this season, where he helped block for Longhorn quarterback target Cade Klubnik on their way to their second-straight 6A Texas State Championship win.

JANUARY 31 3 PM UPDATE: Cy Fair running back LJ Johnson is rumored to be taking a visit to Austin on Sunday, before his final decision deadline this week. Longhorns Country is working to confirm his visit.

Johnson is arguably the most probable high-profile recruit left on the Longhorns board at this point, and Texas has picked up some major momentum in his recruitment as of late. Texas will be fighting off Texas A&M for his signature on Wednesday.

ATH Ja’Tavion Sanders - Ryan (Denton, TX)

S JD Coffey - Kennedale (Kennedale, TX)

CB Ishamel Ibraheem - Kimball (Dallas, TX)

CB Jamier Johnson - John Muir (Pasadena, CA)

DE Derrick Harris Jr. - New Caney (New Caney, TX)

DE Jordan Thomas - Memorial (Port Arthur, TX)

DE David Abiara - Legacy (Mansfield, TX)

OLB Terrence Cooks - Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX)

OLB Morice Blackwell - Martin (Arlington, TX)

WR Jaden Alexis - Monarch (Pompano Beach, FL)

RB Jonathan Brooks - Halletsville (Halletsville, TX)

OT Hayden Connor - Taylor (Katy, TX)

DT Byron Murphy II - De Soto (De Soto, TX)

ATH Juan Davis - Everman (Fort Worth, TX)

TE Gunnar Helm - Cherry Creek (Englewood, CO)

DE Barryn Sorrell - Holy Cross (New Orleans, LA)

QB Charles Wright - Austin High (Austin, TX)

WR Casey Cain - Warren Easton (New Orleans, LA)

WR Keithron Lee, Rudder (Byant, TX)

OT Max Merril - Strake Jesuit (Houston, TX)

P Issac Pearson (Australia)

K Bert Auburn - Flower Mound (Flower Mound, TX), Preferred Walk On

ATH Michael Taaffe - Westlake (Austin, TX), Preferred Walk On

RB Zane Minors - Westlake (Austin, TX), Preferred Walk On

CB - Darion Dunn - McNeese State (Transfer)

LB - Ray Thornton - LSU (Transfer)

DE - Ovie Oghoufo - Notre Dame (Transfer)