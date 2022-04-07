Skip to main content

Texas Transfer Courtney Ramey Drawing Interest from Handful of Elite Programs

Senior guard played 128 career games with Texas

After four seasons and 128 games as a Longhorn, guard Courtney Ramey elected to enter the transfer portal last Thursday. The announcement came less than two weeks after Texas fell 81-71 to Purdue in the second round of the NCAA tournament. 

Ramey is arguably one of the better options to emerge in the portal in recent weeks. Multiple decorated programs seem to feel the same and have already contacted the St. Louis native, per his father and CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. 

bishop ramey

Courtney Ramey (left) and Christian Bishop

Ramey has reportedly been contacted by elite programs like Kentucky, Villanova, Gonzaga, UConn, Illinois, and Wisconsin. A trio of Big 12 teams are showing interest as well, as TCU, Oklahoma State, and West Virginia could all be looking to add a player like Ramey who would have heavy knowledge of a key conference foe. 

But the list doesn't end there. Former Texas and current Marquette head coach Shaka Smart has reached out to his former player about a potential reunion. Smart recruited Ramey to Austin prior to the 2018 season. 

A flurry of other teams are on Ramey's tail, including DePaul, Missouri, Ohio, Western Kentucky, Murray State, Cal-Berkley, Maryland, and UNLV. 

ramey WV|U

Courtney Ramey 

Ramey was one of four returners to the roster following the hire of coach Chris Beard this past offseason. He made a career-high 32 starts while averaging 9.4 points per game. 

Ramey made his presence felt as a defender against some of the best talents in the country. He held Kansas guard and the National Championship's Most Outstanding Player Ochai Agbaji to just 15 total points on 5-of-18 shooting in Texas' two matchups with the Jayhawks this season. 

The heavy interest from around the country could be all for nothing, as Ramey still has the option to enter the NBA Draft. Wherever he ends up, there's no denying he's left his mark on the Forty Acres. 

ramey and tre

Tre Mitchell (left) and Courtney Ramey 

