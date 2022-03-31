Skip to main content

Longhorns Courtney Ramey Enters NBA Draft and NCAA Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team got some difficult news on Thursday when starting guard Courtney Ramey announced his exit from the program.

The Texas Longhorns were forced to say goodbye to one of their most intense competitors on Thursday when senior guard Courtney Ramey announced his entrance into both the NBA Draft and the NCAA Transfer Portal. 

"Longhorn Nation, I want to thank you for welcoming me into the program," Ramey said in a statement. "I am forever grateful. I also want to thank the coaches for giving me the opportunity to play. I will always remember the relationships I have formed with my teammates. To my family, I want to thank you for supporting me every step of the way."

"After careful consideration, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft while retaining my collegiate eligibility. I have also decided to enter the transfer portal in an effort to explore all of my options. Thank you Longhorn Nation!"

ramey WV|U

Ramey was once one of the few holdovers from Shaka Smart's 2020-21 roster that elected to stay with Chris Beard and was a critical part of the Longhorns' success last season. 

Ramey finished fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Ramey also hit 39.7 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three in his final season in Austin. 

ramey carr

More than that, however, Ramey was arguably the best on-ball defender in the Big 12 conference and was one of the key cogs in the Longhorns' elite defense all season long. 

Ramey was also extremely durable for the Horns, playing in all 34 games, and starting 32 of those games alongside Andrew Jones, Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen and Christian Bishop.

bishop ramey

