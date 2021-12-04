Longhorns Take Down UTRGV, Moves To 6-1 On Season

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns moved to 6-1 on the young season on Friday night, taking down a stubborn University of Texas Rio Grande Valley squad 88-58 at the Frank Erwin Center.

It was a difficult evening initially for the Longhorns, who despite the immense talent gap, led by just five points at 46-41 heading into the locker room at halftime.

However, that talent eventually won out, with the Horns going on a 33-5 run to start the second half and eventually taking the win, remaining undefeated at home ahead of a ranked showdown next week.

The Longhorns were led by a balanced attack on the offensive end, with four players finishing the game in double figures, and four others scoring at least six points.

Christian Bishop finished as the leading scorer for the Longhorns, ending the game with 17 points while hitting 4 of 7 from the field, to go along with three steals, two rebounds and a block.

Tre Mitchell and Timmy Allen also got involved in the action, finishing the game with 13 points apiece, with Mitchell adding five points, five assists, and two steals.

As a team, the Longhorns shot 50.8 percent from the field and held UTRGV to 44.7 percent, while forcing 23 turnovers and out-rebounding the Vaqueros 34-29 for the evening.

Following the win over UTRGV, the Longhorns will now turn their attention to the No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates, with the two set to face off at 5:30 PM CT at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

