Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Longhorns Take Down UTRGV 88-58, Moves To 6-1 On Season

    The Texas Longhorns dispatched of a difficult UTRGV team on Friday night, staying undefeated at home
    Author:

    AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns moved to 6-1 on the young season on Friday night, taking down a stubborn University of Texas Rio Grande Valley squad 88-58 at the Frank Erwin Center. 

    It was a difficult evening initially for the Longhorns, who despite the immense talent gap, led by just five points at 46-41 heading into the locker room at halftime. 

    However, that talent eventually won out, with the Horns going on a 33-5 run to start the second half and eventually taking the win, remaining undefeated at home ahead of a ranked showdown next week. 

    The Longhorns were led by a balanced attack on the offensive end, with four players finishing the game in double figures, and four others scoring at least six points. 

    Christian Bishop finished as the leading scorer for the Longhorns, ending the game with 17 points while hitting 4 of 7 from the field, to go along with three steals, two rebounds and a block.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_16587852
    Play
    Football

    Should Quinn Ewers Return To Texas?

    Quinn Ewers initially committed to Texas under Tom Herman

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17283674
    Play
    Men's Basketball

    Longhorns Take Down UTRGV, Moves To 6-1 On Season

    The Texas Longhorns dispatched of a difficult UTRGV team on Friday night, staying undefeated at home

    52 seconds ago
    Quinn Ewers_13
    Play
    Football

    Quinn Ewers Finally Heading to Longhorns?

    Quinn Ewers is reportedly on the move and Texas could be his destination

    1 hour ago

    Tre Mitchell and Timmy Allen also got involved in the action, finishing the game with 13 points apiece, with Mitchell adding five points, five assists, and two steals.

    As a team, the Longhorns shot 50.8 percent from the field and held UTRGV to 44.7 percent, while forcing 23 turnovers and out-rebounding the Vaqueros 34-29 for the evening. 

    Following the win over UTRGV, the Longhorns will now turn their attention to the No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates, with the two set to face off at 5:30 PM CT at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_16587852
    Football

    Should Quinn Ewers Return To Texas?

    Quinn Ewers initially committed to Texas under Tom Herman

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17283674
    Men's Basketball

    Longhorns Take Down UTRGV, Moves To 6-1 On Season

    The Texas Longhorns dispatched of a difficult UTRGV team on Friday night, staying undefeated at home

    52 seconds ago
    Quinn Ewers_13
    Football

    Quinn Ewers Finally Heading to Longhorns?

    Quinn Ewers is reportedly on the move and Texas could be his destination

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16967514
    News

    Texas CB D'Shawn Jamison Makes NFL Draft Decision

    D'Shawn Jamison has elected to return to the Forty Acres

    3 hours ago
    Earnest Greene
    Recruiting

    Longhorns Making Serious Headway With 2022 OL Recruits

    The Texas Longhorns are making waves on the recruiting trail at a spot of great need.

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17014807
    Football

    Former TCU Coach Gary Patterson Heading To Austin?

    The former TCU coach is reportedly in discussions to join the Texas staff in an analyst-type role

    6 hours ago
    tillman
    Football

    Longhorns' Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

    The Longhorns now have nine players from the 2019 recruiting class to have transferred or are in the process of transferring

    7 hours ago
    texas bevo basket
    News

    Texas Athletics Reaches Unprecedented NIL Milestone

    The move will help skyrocket NIL deals for current and future Longhorns

    9 hours ago