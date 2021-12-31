Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard managed to haul in one of the best transfer classes in college basketball this past offseason.

The addition of Marcus Carr (Minnesota), Tre Mitchell (UMass), Timmy Allen (Utah) and Christian Bishop (Creighton) put immediate championship expectations on the burnt orange.

Eight games into the season, these four, along with contributions from returning Longhorns like Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey, Jase Febres and Brock Cunningham, helped Texas to a 6-2 record.

But a transfer addition that flew under the radar early on? Former Vanderbilt forward Dylan Disu, who made his season debut Dec. 14 in a 63-31 Texas win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Disu suffered a serious knee this past February that ended his sophomore season at Vanderbilt. The Austin native has been rehabbing the injury ever since, but has shined on both ends for Beard despite being eased back with a minutes restriction.

"It's getting better for sure," Disu said after the win against Alabama State on Dec. 22. "Every game I've felt better just from a stamina standpoint. I think you can just tell from my explosiveness in-game."

Through four games, Disu has posted impressive numbers. The versatile 6-foot-9 forward is currently third on the team in scoring (10.3), second in rebounding (6.0), first in blocks (2.5) and third in field-goal percentage (56.7).

"My teammates have done a good job of encouraging me to be me and not forget who I am," Disu said. "They said I was a great player before I got here and I need to continue to be that player."

Disu's impressive wingspan combined with his long strides allows him to be a effective on the wing and in the paint. On Dec. 28 against Incarnate Word, he grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds and blocked five shots.

Even more impressive? The game plan hasn't been built around Disu, yet he's still found his knack as a scorer and disruptor. He's done a lot of damage by out-muscling defenders and scoring off an offensive rebounds.

"I don't think it was a specific game plan," he said. "I think I was just in the right spots. It could've been (Bishop) or (Mitchell) that was in that position. But I was able to finish."

Beard called Disu a "special talent," making it hard to imagine that the junior won't be more involved with the offensive scheme moving forward.

Disu and the Longhorns (10-2) begin Big 12 play against West Virginia (11-1) on Saturday at the Erwin Center.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.