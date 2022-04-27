Longhorns Guard Andrew Jones Declares For NBA Draft

The longtime Longhorns guard is taking his talents to the next level

After spending six years on the 40 Acres, longtime Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones will be taking his talents to the NBA Draft.

Jones leaves Austin averaging 12 points, 2.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game, and was a career 34.8 percent from three. He hit 41.9 percent of his shots for his career and was a 78.4 percent free-throw shooter.

Jones also played a key role in the Longhorns' success down the stretch of the season, and was arguably their best player over that time.

The sixth-year senior finished as Texas' third-leading scorer this season with 11.2 points per game. He led the team in 3-point makes (56), attempts (175), and was second in total steals (38). He will now join Courtney Ramey and Dylan Disu (who also entered) in the draft. All three players will have until June 13 to withdraw their names. Jones was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018 and underwent successful treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. “AJ1” (a moniker symbolizing Andrew’s fight in his recovery and progression forward) took to social media in the early stages of his recovery to inform fans of his progress and to inspire others going through similar battles, regardless of age and situation. Jones re-joined the Texas Basketball team for the 2018-19 season but played in only two games, as he continued his chemotherapy treatments throughout the year. He completed his final treatment in September 2019. Jones actually did his final two 28-day treatment cycles in Austin, one in June during summer classes and workouts and one as fall classes began in late August through Sept. 19, 2019, during which he would have a PICC line in his arm and a chemo bag strapped around his waist.

Jones has used his play on the court to serve as continued inspiration to people of all backgrounds who are going through their own personal fights against cancer. He has sought out and connected with many cancer patients and families of those afflicted.

He was also named a recipient of the 2022 United States Basketball Writers Association’s Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award.

Jones was one of two college basketball players to earn the award. He was joined by Justin Hardy of Washington University, a Division III school in St. Louis. The two were honored at the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans.

In January, Jones announced plans to use NIL earnings towards funding cancer research in a partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The partnership includes him giving 10 cents of every NIL dollar he receives to the foundation.

