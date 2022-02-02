Longhorns Fall to Texas Tech in Lubbock 77-64

Chris Beard's return to Lubbock did not go as he expected

The Texas Longhorns likely faced the most difficult atmosphere they will see all year on Tuesday night when they traveled to Lubbock to take on head coach Chris Beard's former team, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The festivities, which truly began the night before when the Longhorns arrived at United Super Markets Arena for shootaround on Monday, brought Texas Tech fans out in full force.

And those fans were not disappointed, as Texas Tech dominated the early goings of the game, and used that energy to propel its way to a 77-64 win in front of the home crowd.

The Longhorns were led by the guard tandem of Marcus Carr and Courtney Ramey, who combined for 28 points.

Ramey finished the game with 12 points, while Carr led the team with 16.

However, as a team, the Longhorns once again struggled on the offensive end, shooting just 40.7 percent from the field, and 27 from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, Texas Tech did not, shooting 49 percent from the floor and a red-hot 44.4 percent from three.

With that said, the main issue for the Longhorns was ball security and rebounding, finishing the game with 14 turnovers as a team, and losing the battle on the boards 36-24

Following the emotional loss, Texas must look to turn the page quickly to yet another tough, when Izaiah Brockington and the No. 20 ranked Iowa Cyclones head to Austin on Saturday.

It will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Cyclones taking the first meeting in Ames 79-70 on January 15.

The matchup is set for a 1 PM tip-off from the Frank Erwin Center, and the game will be broadcast on Longhorn Network.

