No. 10 Longhorns vs. Texas Tech: Preview & How to Watch

The No. 10 ranked Texas Longhorns continue to show tremendous resolve this college basketball season. Wednesday evening was no different when they fought back down double digits to stun No. 17 ranked TCU at home with a 79-75 victory.

Saturday evening Texas remains at home to face another in-state rival the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas Tech enters this affair still in search of its first Big 12 win of the season. The Longhorns on the other hand come in at 3-1 with Big 12 title aspirations still at play.

The last two weeks haven’t looked pretty for the Longhorns despite Texas finding ways to win games. In the come-from-behind effort, Texas was led by their forwards in Dylan Disu and Timmy Allen. Between the two players, they combined for 31 points and helped Texas out-tough the Horned Frogs.

Saturday it will be important for Texas to take and maintain an early lead. The Red Raider's 0-4 conference record doesn’t exactly do them justice. Texas Tech has lost three Big 12 games by two possessions or less. Sitting at 10-6 and winless in the conference the Red Raiders will be desperate for an impressive road victory.

Texas Tech is led by forward Kevin Obanor averaging a team-leading 15.8 points per game. Obanor is in his second season in Lubbock after his incredible cinderella run with Oral Roberts in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Obanor will need to carry a lot of the load as Texas Tech is just averaging 61.5 points per game in Big 12 play.

The Longhorns will try to extend their winning streak to three games as well as improve their potential March Madness seed. As it stands in most brackets Texas is currently around a number three seed.

Last year Texas Tech swept the season series routing the Longhorns in Lubbock and surviving in Austin. Revenge will be on the minds of Texas players ahead of Saturday’s primetime matchup.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date/Time: Saturday, January 14th at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Moody Center

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Texas -9

Moneyline: Texas -475, Texas Tech +360

Over/Under: 142

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship)

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns?Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter