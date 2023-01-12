Skip to main content

Longhorns' Dylan Disu Sparks Comeback vs. TCU with Near-Perfect Game

Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu came up big on both ends of the court during critical moments of the second half Wednesday, igniting a double-digit comeback win for the Horns over the TCU Horned Frogs.

AUSTIN -- The No. 10 Texas Longhorns had far from a perfect night in Wednesday's 79-75 thrilling win over the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at Moody Center.

But for Texas forward Dylan Disu, it was a "perfect" night from a statistical standpoint, as he sparked the Longhorns' second-half comeback with fearless finishing and ferocious interior defense en route to a season-high 14 points on 7 of 7 shooting to go along with three blocks.

“Dylan Disu came out for us and played terrific for us in the second half,” Texas coach Rodney Terry said. “I thought his first-half minutes were good as well."

Okay, so maybe he had one turnover and went 0 for 1 from the foul line. Not completely perfect.

But Disu did shoot a perfect field goal percentahe while having some momentum-changing blocks that allowed the Longhorns to close the gap before taking their first lead of the second half with under a minute left.

Twelve of Disu's 14 came in the second half, as his aggressive movement and cutting toward the rim was allowing him to get free for open looks.

"In the second half, we had him on the move cutting, we want to get underneath a little bit and we were able to do that," Terry said.

Even though Texas was still trailing, it was Disu's sensational three-minute stretch that dug the Horns out of an eight-point hole midway through the second half. In less than a minute, he got free for a transition layup, blocked TCU's first shot out of the timeout - which led to him getting another two points on the ensuing fastbreak - before swatting another shot away just 20 seconds later.

When TCU finally answered with two points from game-high scorer Emanuel Miller, the Frogs still led 65-61. But Disu then blew past his defender for a two-handed slam before adding another two points after Tyrese Hunter found him cutting to the basket.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19770604
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns Claw Back in 2nd Half, Top No. 17 TCU

The Texas Longhorns found themselves on the ropes early in Wednesday's meeting with the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs, but pulled away after a late triple from Marcus Carr.

By Zach Dimmitt
timmy allen tcu 34
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns vs. No. 17 TCU: Live In-Game Updates

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns aim for a major win in the early stages of Big 12 play when they host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday.

By Zach Dimmitt
sir jabari rice e3
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns vs. TCU: Preview & How to Watch

Texas returns home to face in-state rival TCU for an elite Big 12 showdown.

By Adam Glick

He was fouled on the make, but then came the missed free throw.

From there, the back-and-forth continued before Marcus Carr nailed the go-ahead triple with less than a minute left.

Disu's impact Wednesday night was impossible to ignore, as it clearly helped swing the tide in favor of Texas. He'll be needed again quickly, as the Horns take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Moody Center on Saturday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_19770604
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns Claw Back in 2nd Half, Top No. 17 TCU

The Texas Longhorns found themselves on the ropes early in Wednesday's meeting with the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs, but pulled away after a late triple from Marcus Carr.

By Zach Dimmitt
timmy allen tcu 34
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns vs. No. 17 TCU: Live In-Game Updates

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns aim for a major win in the early stages of Big 12 play when they host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday.

By Zach Dimmitt
sir jabari rice e3
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns vs. TCU: Preview & How to Watch

Texas returns home to face in-state rival TCU for an elite Big 12 showdown.

By Adam Glick
Trey-Owens-UT
Recruiting

2024 QB Trey Owens Commits to Texas

The Longhorns just got a big-time win in the 2024 recruiting class

By Matt Galatzan
Jordon Johnson-Rubell
Recruiting

Texas Native at IMG Academy Has Horns in Top Group

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Wiggins and Sarkisian
News

Longhorns Eyeing Alabama WR Coach to Replace Brennan Marion?

The Texas Longhorns have begun their search for a new wide receivers coach, and they've made contact with one of the best in the business.

By Matt Galatzan
090421-Montaric Brown-Jalen Catalon
News

Former Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon Could Be "Missing Link" For Texas In 2023

Jalen Catalon could be a difference-maker for Texas' defense in 2023.

By Cole Thompson
Quinn Ewers
Football

Longhorns Ranked in ESPN's Way-Too-Early 2023 Top 25

After finishing their season at 8-4, ESPN believes the Texas Longhorns are team trending upward for 2023.

By Connor Zimmerlee