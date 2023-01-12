AUSTIN -- The No. 10 Texas Longhorns had far from a perfect night in Wednesday's 79-75 thrilling win over the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at Moody Center.

But for Texas forward Dylan Disu, it was a "perfect" night from a statistical standpoint, as he sparked the Longhorns' second-half comeback with fearless finishing and ferocious interior defense en route to a season-high 14 points on 7 of 7 shooting to go along with three blocks.

“Dylan Disu came out for us and played terrific for us in the second half,” Texas coach Rodney Terry said. “I thought his first-half minutes were good as well."

Okay, so maybe he had one turnover and went 0 for 1 from the foul line. Not completely perfect.

But Disu did shoot a perfect field goal percentahe while having some momentum-changing blocks that allowed the Longhorns to close the gap before taking their first lead of the second half with under a minute left.

Twelve of Disu's 14 came in the second half, as his aggressive movement and cutting toward the rim was allowing him to get free for open looks.

"In the second half, we had him on the move cutting, we want to get underneath a little bit and we were able to do that," Terry said.

Even though Texas was still trailing, it was Disu's sensational three-minute stretch that dug the Horns out of an eight-point hole midway through the second half. In less than a minute, he got free for a transition layup, blocked TCU's first shot out of the timeout - which led to him getting another two points on the ensuing fastbreak - before swatting another shot away just 20 seconds later.



When TCU finally answered with two points from game-high scorer Emanuel Miller, the Frogs still led 65-61. But Disu then blew past his defender for a two-handed slam before adding another two points after Tyrese Hunter found him cutting to the basket.

He was fouled on the make, but then came the missed free throw.

From there, the back-and-forth continued before Marcus Carr nailed the go-ahead triple with less than a minute left.

Disu's impact Wednesday night was impossible to ignore, as it clearly helped swing the tide in favor of Texas. He'll be needed again quickly, as the Horns take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Moody Center on Saturday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.