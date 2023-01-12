Skip to main content

No. 10 Longhorns Claw Back in 2nd Half, Top No. 17 TCU

The Texas Longhorns found themselves on the ropes early in Wednesday's meeting with the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs, but pulled away after a late triple from Marcus Carr.

AUSTIN -- The No. 10 Texas Longhorns have felt the grit and competitiveness of the Big 12 early and often this season.

But Wednesday's meeting with the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at the Moody Center might've been their toughest - and most exciting - test yet.

Despite trailing by as many as 18 in the first half, the Longhorns battled back to tie the game in the final minutes after some entertaining back-and-forth offense from both teams. But it was a late triple from Texas guard Marcus Carr with under a minute left that made all the difference, as it gave the Horns their first lead of the second half and, eventually, a 79-75 win.

Texas was led by Timmy Allen (17 points), Sir'Jabari Rice (15 points, six rebounds) and Carr (11 points, five rebounds and seven assists) while Dylan Disu set the tone for the second-half comeback with 14 points on 7 of 7 shooting and three blocks.

TCU was sparked by a game-high 21 points from Emanuel Miller, while Mike Miles Jr. (16 points) and Damion Baugh (nine points, five rebounds, 10 assists) caused problems for Texas' defense all night.

In the first half, the Longhorns struggled with turnovers and allowed numerous transition opportunities for the Frogs. Texas had a 7-0 run right before the end of the half after trailing by 18, but Eddie Lampkin Jr. got a late layup to give the Frogs a 42-29 lead and momentum headed into halftime.

But new half meant new Longhorns, as Texas came out of the locker room with a purpose. After going 2 of 14 from deep in the first half, the Longhorns shifted focus toward interior scoring, evident by them going just 2 of 2 in the second half.

Texas used a 9-0 run to cut TCU's lead to 63-61 with seven minutes left after trailing by 10 just three minutes before.

The spurt was highlighted by strong interior defense and aggressive finishing from Disu. He had eight points in less than three minutes to bring the Horns back before Rice finally tied it at 67-67 following a pair of free throws.

But the Frogs weren't done. Miller and Miles Jr. hit back-to-back jumpers that were answered with two points apiece from Carr and Disu.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

timmy allen tcu 34
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns vs. No. 17 TCU: Live In-Game Updates

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns aim for a major win in the early stages of Big 12 play when they host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday.

By Zach Dimmitt
sir jabari rice e3
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns vs. TCU: Preview & How to Watch

Texas returns home to face in-state rival TCU for an elite Big 12 showdown.

By Adam Glick
Trey-Owens-UT
Play
Recruiting

2024 QB Trey Owens Commits to Texas

The Longhorns just got a big-time win in the 2024 recruiting class

By Matt Galatzan

The excitement then seemingly kept building as the closing stages approached.

With under a minute left, Carr hit a huge triple to give Texas its first lead of the second half at 76-73, but Miller got fouled while hitting a floater, giving the Frogs a chance to tie.

But when he missed the free throw, the Longhorns once again relied on Rice to close the game out. He snagged a huge offensive rebound and was fouled before hitting both free throws to give Texas a 78-75 lead and added one more for good measure with a second left.

Texas now moves to 14-2 this season and 3-1 in Big 12 play. The Longhorns will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

timmy allen tcu 34
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns vs. No. 17 TCU: Live In-Game Updates

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns aim for a major win in the early stages of Big 12 play when they host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday.

By Zach Dimmitt
sir jabari rice e3
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns vs. TCU: Preview & How to Watch

Texas returns home to face in-state rival TCU for an elite Big 12 showdown.

By Adam Glick
Trey-Owens-UT
Recruiting

2024 QB Trey Owens Commits to Texas

The Longhorns just got a big-time win in the 2024 recruiting class

By Matt Galatzan
Jordon Johnson-Rubell
Recruiting

Texas Native at IMG Academy Has Horns in Top Group

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Wiggins and Sarkisian
News

Longhorns Eyeing Alabama WR Coach to Replace Brennan Marion?

The Texas Longhorns have begun their search for a new wide receivers coach, and they've made contact with one of the best in the business.

By Matt Galatzan
090421-Montaric Brown-Jalen Catalon
News

Former Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon Could Be "Missing Link" For Texas In 2023

Jalen Catalon could be a difference-maker for Texas' defense in 2023.

By Cole Thompson
Quinn Ewers
Football

Longhorns Ranked in ESPN's Way-Too-Early 2023 Top 25

After finishing their season at 8-4, ESPN believes the Texas Longhorns are team trending upward for 2023.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Marion
News

UNLV Officially Announces Brennan Marion As Offensive Coordinator

The Texas Longhorns have lost one of their top assistants, Brennan Marion, who has been hired as the UNLV offensive coordinator

By Matt Galatzan