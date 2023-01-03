No. 6 Longhorns vs. Kansas State: Preview & How to Watch

The No. 6 ranked Texas Longhorns return home Tuesday evening to battle against the Wildcats of Kansas State. Texas (12-1) earned a hard-fought victory Saturday 70-69 on the road against Oklahoma. Kansas State (12-1) is also coming off an impressive win upsetting No. 24 ranked West Virginia 82-76 in overtime.

Both teams enter this heavy-weight tilt with a lot of momentum. The Longhorns enter the matchup on a six-game winning streak and haven’t lost a game for almost a month. The Wildcats also are on a six-game winning streak with their lone loss being in late November against Butler.

The Big 12 conference might be the best league in the country. All ten teams can earn at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. Every Big 12 team is top 45 in the latest Ken-Pom rankings. That means every league game is a battle and a must-watch for every fan.

They had a balanced scoring attack in Saturday’s 70-69 victory for Texas. Four players scored in double figures including guards Marcus Carr, Sir' Jabari Rice, and forwards Timmy Allen and Dylan Disu. The Longhorns are at their best when using their depth to an advantage. The Longhorns also remain the only Big 12 team to win a road game through the first seven games played in the conference.

Last year the Wildcats split with the Longhorns with each team winning on their opponent's home floor. Kansas State has a completely new look roster from last season. For Texas Allen and Carr led the way in both matchups scoring 78 points between the two players in the season series.

The Wildcats of Kansas State have pleasantly surprised the college basketball world. Entering this matchup at 12-1 with wins over LSU, Witchita State, Nevada, Nebraska, and West Virginia is an incredible accomplishment.

Kansas State is led by Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson averaging a team-leading 17.7 points per game. Saturday’s win though was led by a guard Marquis Nowell who recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Texas guards will be tested tonight to try to slow down the Wildcat's elite guard play.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Date/Time: Tuesday, January, 3rd at 8 p. m. CT

Where: Moody Center

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Texas -8.5

Moneyline: Texas -420, Kansas State +320

Over/Under: 135

TV/Streaming: LHN

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship)

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter