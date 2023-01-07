No. 6 Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State: Preview & How to Watch

The No. 6 ranked Texas Longhorns (12-2) hope to bounce back on the road at Oklahoma State (9-5) Saturday morning. Both teams come into the matchup at 1-1 so far through Big 12 play.

Texas enters this hostile environment in Stillwater after suffering arguably its worst loss of the season The Longhorns allowed the Kansas State Wildcats (13-1) to shoot 60 percent from the field, 13 of 24 from deep, and 31 of 33 from the foul line. That resulted in an eye-opening 116-103 loss at the Moody Center.

The offense shined getting over the century mark. Guards Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter scored 29 and 27 points respectively. On a night when everything seemed to click offense was the exact opposite on the other end of the court. With the loss, Texas will look to avoid further damage in the conference standings and the upcoming AP Poll on Monday.

The Longhorns also dealt with another factor within their program this week. Texas announced the official firing of head coach Chris Beard. Beard's legal situation is still in flux, with the coach still under investigation by the Travis County Sheriff's Office. With the ongoing legal issues, Athletic Director Chris Del Conte thought this decision was best for the rest of the season.

Oklahoma State presents another challenge for the Longhorns in conference play. The Big 12 currently has all 10 teams ranked inside the top 50 in the net rankings. As is the case Saturday no easy opponents or off nights in this league.

The Cowboys are led by guards Bryce Thompson and Avery Anderson III who average 12.6 and 11.5 points per game respectively. Oklahoma State is more of a defensive-minded physical team only allowing opponents 61.9 points per game. The Cowboys are coming off an impressive 67-60 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date/Time: Saturday, January 7th at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater Oklahoma

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Texas -3

Moneyline: Texas -140, Oklahoma State +120

Over/Under: 141.5

TV/Streaming: ESPNU

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship)

