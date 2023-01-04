Skip to main content

No. 6 Longhorns Basketball Falls to Kansas State at Home

The Texas Longhorns' winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night in Austin against the Kansas State Wildcats.

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns entered their Tuesday night matchup vs. the Kansas State Wildcats at the Moody Center in Austin, looking to move to 6-0 under interim head coach, Rodney Terry. 

But unfortunately for the Longhorns, it wasn't to be, as they fell to the Wildcats 116-103, and dropped to 12-2 on the season. 

For the Longhorns, it was an uncharacteristically poor defensive night, allowing the Wildcats to shoot 61 percent from the floor, and 56.5 percent from three.

The Wildcats were led by the duo of Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson, who combined to score 64 of Kansas State's 116 points, en route to their biggest upset of the season to date. 

On the other end, the Longhorns were led by their backcourt tandem of Tyrese Hunter and Marcus Carr, with Carr pouring in 29 points, while Hunter led the team with 29. 

Sir' Jabari Rice also added 16 points off of the bench, while Timmy Allen scored 10. 

And despite being able to cut the lead down to single digits, it would not be enough for the Horns, whose defense was simply too porous to hold the Wildcats in check long enough to complete their comeback bid. 

Following their matchup with Kansas State, the Longhorns will now travel to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena in what will be just their second true road test of the season. 

The Horns' first road game came in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners, where they narrowly took down their arch-rivals 70-69 thanks to a game-winning bucket from guard Marcus Carr.

