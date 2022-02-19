Skip to main content
Beard, Longhorns Swept By Texas Tech In 61-55 Loss

The Longhorns entered Saturday looking for revenge against their rivals from Lubbock

AUSTIN - The No. 20 ranked Texas Longhorns welcomed the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders to the Erwin Center on Saturday morning, looking to get revenge for their loss in Lubbock earlier this month.

Unfortunately, in what was yet another defensive struggle between the two, Mark Adams was able to get the best of his former boss Chris Beard, with the Red Raiders. escaping Austin with a 61-55 win. 

The Longhorns nearly stormed back with a late 9-0 run, but it was too little too late, with the Red Raiders holding thanks to late mistakes from Texas.

The Longhorns were led offensively by long-time backcourt stalwart Andrew Jones, who turned in his second impressive offensive performance in a row in conference play, finished with 20 points.

Defensively, the Longhorns put in a solid effort, holding the Red Raiders to just 36.5- percent shooting. 

However, Texas struggled on the offensive end of the floor itself, shooting just 28.3 percent from the floor and 30.8 from beyond the arc. Texas also turned the ball over 11 times. 

Jones was the only two Longhorns to score in double figures. 

Following the rematch, the Longhorns will remain at home, where they will take on the TCU Horned Frogs at 6 PM CT on Wednesday night. 

It will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Longhorns dominating the first meeting with a 73-50 win in Fort Worth. 

