Where did Texas Men Return to AP Top 25 Poll?

Longhorn Men Move Back Up Into AP Top 25 Poll

Texas men return after a one-week absence, while the Texas women drop four spots after its loss to Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team moved back into the AP Top 25 after a one-week absence, while the women moved up into the Top 10.

The Longhorn men (16-5, 5-3 in Big 12) received just 61 votes this week to fall out of the poll last week but they are now No. 23. The Longhorn women (15-4, 5-3 in Big 12) were No. 9 last week but fell to No. 13.

The Texas men blew out TCU on the road last Tuesday, 73-50, followed by a 52-51 victory over Tennessee in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. The Longhorns nearly blew the game in the final minutes. The game marked the first visit to Austin by Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes since he left the Longhorns. This week Texas is at Texas Tech on Tuesday and then hosts Iowa State on Saturday.

The Texas women started last week by cooling off Ayoka Lee and Kansas State, winning 66-48. The Longhorns then went to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the Sooners, and the Longhorns lost, 65-63. Texas doesn’t play until Friday, but the Longhorns have back-to-back games against Baylor — in Waco, Texas, on Friday and in Austin on Sunday,

AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Auburn, No. 2. Gonzaga, No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Purdue, No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 Houston, No. 7 Arizona, No. 8 Baylor, No. 9 Duke, No. 10 Kansas, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 12 Villanova, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 15 Providence, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 17 UConn, No. 18 Illinois, No. 19 USC, No. 20 Iowa State, No. 21 Xavier, No. 22 Tennessee, No. 23 Texas, No. 24 Marquette and No. 25 LSU.

AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 NC State, No. 4 Louisville, No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Arizona, No. 9 Baylor, No. 10 UConn, No. 11 Iowa State, No. 12 Georgia Tech, No. 13 Texas, No. 14 Georgia, No. 15 LSU, No. 16 BYU, No 17 Maryland, No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 19 Oregon, No. 20 Notre Dame, No. 21 Iowa, No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast, No. 23 Ohio State, No. 24 North Carolina and No. 25 Kansas State.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

